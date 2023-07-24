Black “X” replaces blue bird as Twitter transforms to “X”

New Delhi: Twitter, the microblogging platform, owned and merged with Elon Musk’s X Corp, is replacing the iconic blue bird logo with an "X".

This falls in line with the billionaire’s plan to make Twitter the everything App- X, for which buying Twitter was just an accelerant, Musk had announced in October, last year.

Announcing the move on Twitter, Musk mentioned, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

He then went on to state that if a “good enough” X logo were to be posted yesterday, the microblogging platform would make it go live worldwide today.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

He later confirmed that the new logo will go live “later today”.

Linda Yaccarino, Chief Executive Officer, Twitter, also took to the microblogging platform to say, “There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” she added.

Notably, Musk’s Rocket Company (Space Exploration Technologies) is also called SpaceX. That being said, PayPal, the online financial service company, at the time of its founding by Musk, was also known as X.com.