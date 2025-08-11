Can Realme P4 series really outrun Poco F6 and Nord 4 under Rs 30,000?

New Delhi: Realme is back in the online arena with the P4 series, led by the P4 Pro that pairs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor. The company says this dual chip setup unlocks 144 fps gaming across more than 100 titles along with AI driven upscaling and always on HDR. The phones launch in India on August 20 at noon on Flipkart and realme.com.

What Realme is promising

Realme’s pitch is simple. Offload heavy visual work to a Pixelworks X7 Gen 2 chip so the main Snapdragon 7 series silicon runs cooler and steadier. The P4 Pro, on paper, should feel faster than typical mid rangers in games and video playback. The standard P4 uses MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra with the same Pixelworks processor to bring the concept to a lower price band.

The headline claims are aggressive. Stable 144 fps in popular games, real time frame generation, up to 1.5K class upscaling, and better thermals during long sessions. It is also positioned as the first sub ₹30,000 phone to ship with a dedicated visual processor alongside the main SoC. Realme is clearly building this series for gamers and heavy streamers first.

The Pixelworks effect, translated

Strip the jargon. Pixelworks handles motion interpolation, tone mapping and resolution boosts so content looks smoother and richer without forcing the main GPU to render every frame natively. Its low latency MEMC and always on HDR are tuned for mobile gaming and popular video apps, with support now well beyond 100 high frame rate titles.

There are two caveats. First, the wow factor depends on game support. When a title is profiled, you will see big gains in perceived smoothness. When it is not, you are back to the Snapdragon 7 class ceiling. Second, frame generation can feel slightly different to purists compared to native frames. Pixelworks claims very low latency, but buyers should test their favourite games before committing.

Peer check under Rs 30,000

The mid range is already stacked with real horsepower. Here is how the P4 Pro’s proposition compares with the strongest online rivals in India.

Poco F6 : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with genuine flagship class CPU and GPU performance in the segment, paired with fast charging and OIS on the main camera. Raw performance wins go to Poco, though it lacks a dedicated visual processor.

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with genuine flagship class CPU and GPU performance in the segment, paired with fast charging and OIS on the main camera. Raw performance wins go to Poco, though it lacks a dedicated visual processor. OnePlus Nord 4: Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3, 120 Hz OLED, 5,500 mAh battery with 100 W charging. Street prices often dip under ₹25,000 with bank deals, making it a balanced daily driver with strong bursts and clean software. No dedicated visual chip, but excellent value.

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3, 120 Hz OLED, 5,500 mAh battery with 100 W charging. Street prices often dip under ₹25,000 with bank deals, making it a balanced daily driver with strong bursts and clean software. No dedicated visual chip, but excellent value. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion : Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with near stock Android and a good primary camera, often priced in the low twenties. Smooth day to day use and fewer preloads are the draw, not peak gaming.

: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with near stock Android and a good primary camera, often priced in the low twenties. Smooth day to day use and fewer preloads are the draw, not peak gaming. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Exynos 1380, 120 Hz AMOLED, long software support and solid build. Great for stability and updates, not a frame rate champion.

Bottom line on peers: If you want sheer silicon muscle, Poco F6 remains the benchmark under Rs 30,000. If you want a tidier interface and balanced spec, Nord 4 and Moto Edge 50 Fusion are safer bets. Realme P4 Pro’s angle is different. It promises a visibly smoother experience in supported games and video, even when the raw chipset is a tier below an 8 series.

Design that will divide

Realme is not playing safe on looks. The P4 Pro uses a tech wood back with visible grain in Birch, Dark Oak and Midnight Ivy. The P4 goes industrial with an exposed screw aesthetic in Steel Grey, Engine Blue and Forge Red. Both approaches stand out in a sea of glossy glass, but you will either love them or pass. Realme says the wood finish is durable and resistant to wear, which needs hands on verification.

Where Realme is silent

The press note talks at length about performance yet says little about cameras, display specifics, charging speeds or software policy. That is telling. In this price band most rivals offer at least a usable ultra wide camera, sometimes OIS, and clear commitments on Android updates. Buyers should wait for full specifications and review tests before assuming parity. If photography matters, Nord 4 and Samsung A35 are safer bets on day one, while Poco F6 still gives you OIS at a sharp price.

Early verdict

Realme’s P4 Pro is unapologetically gamer first. The dual chip strategy with Pixelworks is smart and, when a title is supported, can genuinely change how fast and fluid a mid range phone feels. But it does not rewrite physics. A Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will outmuscle a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 in raw numbers, and Realme has not yet shown its hand on cameras or update longevity.

If Realme prices the P4 Pro clearly below Rs 30,000 and the game list covers what India actually plays, this could be the most fun phone to buy online this month. If pricing creeps up or camera and software turn out to be afterthoughts, Poco F6 and Nord 4 still set the pace for value and balance.

For now, mark your calendar for August 20 and keep expectations focused on what Realme is actually building. This is a performance and display play, not an all rounder.