Digital India: The growing demand for real-time interaction

New Delhi: Digital India made the news when it was officially launched on 1 July 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative was created by the government to help the country become a digitally empowered society. He believed that digital access would make daily life easier and at the same time empower citizens through the provision of a strong digital infrastructure which would make it easier for them to access vital government services regardless of where they lived in the country.

The government wanted to offer even the remotest areas in the country access to digital services and has spent the past decade building an infrastructure that provides high speed internet at some of the most affordable prices in the world to India’s residents. Not only did the government invest massive sums of money into the creation of Digital India, they also created the largest digital literacy programme in the world that has been vital in educating rural communities invaluable skills such as finance, e-commerce, cybersecurity, and marketing. There has also been a massive increase in the number of digital startups and an increasing population that is tech-savvy.

As a result, India has become one of the fastest growing digital economies on the globe and now has a thriving economy that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. As the second largest producer of smartphones, the country has made cheap phones starting from as low as $50.00 per handset more accessible to the general population which now means that approximately 85.5% of all Indian households have at least one smartphone (nearly one billion smartphones) making the country a leading mobile first economy.

Surge of Live Classrooms, Meetings, And Concerts

The size of India and the numerous remote areas in the country has led to a surge in demand for live classrooms, meetings, and concerts. The Covid-19 pandemic was an important catalyst that helped these three sectors become mainstream. Students needed access to education, professionals needed to continue their work, and individuals sought forms of entertainment that they could enjoy despite the fact that they were in lockdown.

Since the end of the pandemic, the demand in these three areas has continued to rise as individuals have realised that there are many advantages of continued use of these digital tools. Online learning in live classrooms has continued to increase both in secondary and higher education.

Digital tools are used in conjunction with traditional education both in secondary and higher education, through videos, simulations, and quizzes that have improved the overall engagement of a generation of more tech-savvy students. Students are benefiting from multimedia and interactive experiences which are helping to improve learning.

Live classrooms are exceptionally beneficial to students that live in remote areas as students can now access digital resources which enable them to receive the same standard of education as those in metro areas. This has had a positive impact on students as it means that everyone regardless of where they live can receive the same standard of education which means that they will have access to more career opportunities.

In a country the size of staying connected with colleagues who are spread around the country can be challenging. The video conferencing market in India is booming as companies have adopted remote and hybrid working. Live meetings are a perfect way to stay connected, increase productivity and work as well as offering more job opportunities to talented individuals in even the most remote areas of the country which in turn has contributed positively to the country's rapidly growing economy resulting in a higher standard of living due to improved financial status.

India is now the second largest streaming market for many global acts which means that making India a stop in their world tours is now a necessity. Social media has played a massive role in the increase in demand for live concerts as fans share their experiences which creates a larger fan base. The younger generation are more focused on experiences rather than material possessions and therefore are drawn to concerts that will create lasting memories.

Entertainment Is Catching Up With Real-Time Demand

As the largest population in the world, it is estimated that there are almost eight million screens in the country that range from smartphones to smart TVs. The country has an endless hunger for content. Entertainment is finally catching up with real time demand and now is catering to consumers in local languages and offers storytelling that resonates with local regions which has broken down linguistic barriers and has begun reaching previously un-exploited niche markets.

India is a prolific creator of content and has a rapidly expanding gaming industry. Younger generations have greatly increased real time demand for entertainment and the country had adapted to the multi modal landscape where users are accessing content in a variety of different ways such as gaming live events, text messages, and audio.

Why People Prefer Interactive Human-Led Experiences Online

Technology has pushed it way to the forefront of Indian culture, however, despite all of the exciting digital innovations, humans still seek the emotional connection, empathy, trust, and accountability and the development of long term relationships that is created through human contact. AI is excellent in carrying out many tasks; however, humans are still far better at addressing sensitive complex issues that require trust and emotional understanding to find a solution.

Future Trends in India’s Live Digital Content Sector

Digital media has already overtaken traditional content. As technology continues to progress the live digital sector in India there will be more content that is created by AI as well as an increase in Connected TV advertising which will be targeted campaigns by advertisers that will be sent directly to smart TVs and other devices that are connected to the internet. The rapid improvement of the digital infrastructure is attracting foreign investment that will help to further increase the growth of interactive online content. The creator economy will continue to grow and will become more diverse to meet the ever changing demands of users that will help to create new communities and continue to create an increase in content consumption.

