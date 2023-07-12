Elon Musk announces formation of xAI to ‘understand reality’

New Delhi: Twitter owner Elon Musk Wednesday said he is announcing formation of xAI to understand reality.

xAI is Musk's new AI company which is expected to be working on generative artificial intelligence.

Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

On its website, xAI said its team will be led by Musk and staffed by executives who have previously worked at a broad range of companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence, including Google’s DeepMind, Microsoft Inc. and Tesla Inc., as well as academic institutions such as the University of Toronto.

Musk and Jared Birchall, who operates Musk’s family office, incorporated a business called X.AI in March, according to a Nevada state filing with the Secretary of State. Musk has frequently publicly criticized OpenAI, the highest-profile AI startup and developer of ChatGPT.