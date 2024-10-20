Elon Musk gives away $1mn daily till elections to boost petition signups

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the tech mogul behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, announced a staggering daily giveaway at a town hall event in Pennsylvania this past Saturday night.

Musk declared that he would award $1 million every day to a random person who signs his petition, aimed at supporting free speech and the right to bear arms, through his America PAC initiative.

The event, which took place on October 19, 2024, saw the first lucky winner, a self-proclaimed fan of Musk, John Dreher, receiving a million-dollar check on the spot.

BREAKING: Elon Musk awards $1M to a random person at his town hall event.



The moment came as Musk announced how his @america PAC would be awarding $1M every day to people who sign his petition in PA.



“I have a surprise for you, which is that we are going to be awarding a… pic.twitter.com/4uKJYIHPtI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 20, 2024

This initiative is part of a broader campaign leading up to Election Day, designed to draw attention to and garner support for a petition that underscores the importance of the First and Second Amendments.

Musk's approach to promoting the petition is unconventional but characteristic of his flair for the dramatic.

"The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition," Musk said.

Trump and Musk supporters call this ambitious giveaway a strategic move to ensure that the petition, which might otherwise struggle for visibility in traditional media, gains widespread attention.

Musk pointed out the challenge of media coverage, suggesting that his method would ensure the news "will really fly."

The petition itself calls for signatories to endorse the fundamental rights of free speech and gun ownership, aligning with Musk's recent political endorsements and his substantial financial backing of pro-Trump initiatives.

Since July, Musk has contributed at least $75 million to help re-elect former President Donald Trump, showcasing his significant investment in politics.

While some view this as a genuine effort to engage citizens in political discourse, others see it as a lavish tactic to sway voters in key battleground states.

Regardless of the perspectives, Musk's strategy has undeniably sparked conversations about the influence of wealth in politics and the intersection of free speech with gun rights in the modern American context.

As the daily giveaways continue, with each recipient becoming an impromptu ambassador for Musk's cause, the tech billionaire's blend of direct democracy and high-stakes philanthropy is set to remain a focal point as Election Day approaches.