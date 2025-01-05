Elon Musk hints at X algorithm overhaul; to disincentivise negativity

New Delhi: X owner Elon Musk on Saturday announced an upcoming change to the platform's algorithm to curb the spread of negative content and promote more informative and entertaining posts.

Advertisment

In his post on X, Musk detailed the forthcoming "algorithm tweak," stating, "Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng. Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time."

Musk's approach to what he terms "negativity" was quickly questioned by many users. Some expressed concern over potential censorship, fearing that the update might disproportionately affect those who engage in political discourse or whistleblowing.

A few argued that defining "negativity" could be subjective, potentially leading to the suppression of valid opinions or news that might be perceived as negative but is essential for informed public discourse.

Advertisment

On the other hand, supporters of the change believe it could lead to a more positive and productive online environment, reducing the platform's role in amplifying misinformation and toxic behavior.

Posts on X show a range of reactions, from users humorously referring to their engagement metrics as 'social credit scores' to more serious discussions about the implications for free speech.

Musk has reiterated his commitment to making X a platform where users can dynamically adjust their content feeds, giving them control over their experience.

Advertisment

"We’re also working on easy ways for you to adjust the content feed dynamically, so you can have what you want at any given moment," he added in a follow-up post.

The impact of this algorithm change on X's user base, content creators, and the broader discourse on social media platforms will be closely monitored.