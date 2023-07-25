Musk jokes around “Balls”, users name Twitter Videos as XVideos

New Delhi: Now that Twitter is named X; Twitter videos is now xvideos, a user wrote on Monday.

XVideos haș been trending at the top ever since Twitter, now X, owner Elon Musk started joking around the names of various products after rebranding Twitter as X.

When a user asked about Twitter Blue’s new name, Musk responded: “Balls. Just … Balls.”

Balls. Just … Balls. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Musk also appeared to joke that the phrase “tweets” could make way for “X’s” after the rebrand is complete.

x’s — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

This propelled users to replace Twitter Videos with XVideos.

In a surprise Sunday move, Musk was serious when he said Twitter was losing its iconic bird logo and simply rebranding as “X”—the same name as the platform’s parent company X Corp.

The next day, the blue bird logo disappeared from Twitter’s homepage and was replaced by a stylized white X logo on black background.

“X” has been a decades-long obsession for Musk and has been the brand identity for his vision to transform Twitter into a so-called “everything app.”

After the logos changed on website, jokes made a comeback with Xs and Balls leading to XVideos, a porn website.