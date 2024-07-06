Ola maps saving Rs 100 crore paid to Google maps annually: Bhavish Aggarwal

New Delhi: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Friday that his company will save Rs 100 crore annually by moving from Google maps to Ola maps.

Aggarwal announced in an X post that Ola fully exited Google maps for which they used to receive bills worth Rs 100 crore from Google.

“After Azure exit last month, we’ve now fully exited google maps. We used to spend ₹100 cr a year but we’ve made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in house Ola maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed. Also, Ola maps API available on @Krutrim cloud! Many more features coming soon - street view, NERFs, indoor images, 3D maps, drone maps etc!” Aggarwal wrote.

Also, Ola maps API available on @Krutrim cloud! Many more… pic.twitter.com/wYj1Q1YohO — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 5, 2024

The announcement triggered queries from other start ups over usage of the Ola maps outside Ola App,