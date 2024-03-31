New Delhi: Are you wondering why 'Click Here' is trending on X since Saturday evening and what this trend is all about?

If you use social media platform X then you too must have seen a picture.

In this picture, 'Click Here' is written in big black letters at the top. Along with this, there is an arrow mark and a small ‘Alt’ is written at the bottom left side.

As soon as someone clicks on the alt, a message appears.

This is a message that appears by clicking on the word ‘ALT’. If you do not click on ‘Alt’ then you will only see the picture but will not be able to see the message hidden in it.

Since the beginning of the click hair trend, not only common people but also big political parties, sports clubs, football teams and film stars are taking part in it.

What is Alt text

This is a text feature, which was introduced by X a long time ago.

With its help, a person can write about a photo while sharing it. As an alt text feature, a message of up to a thousand characters can be written on a photo.

X says that with the help of this feature, the content will reach more people and it will also be helpful for those who cannot see less or less.

Experts say that the alt text feature will also prove beneficial for people in areas where internet speed is low.

How to use Alt text feature

On X, this feature can be used in photos, but this feature is not available with videos.

As soon as you upload a photo to post on X, you will also see +ALT on the photo.

By clicking on +ALT you can write any message and save it. By doing this, the message you have written will be added to that photo.

After posting the picture, this message will appear only if you click on Alt.

One can use this feature on mobile as well as laptop or desktop.