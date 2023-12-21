X, formerly Twitter, faces global outage

New Delhi: In a major global outage ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter and renamed it X, the microblogging platform became inaccessible for users on Thursday at around 11 am (IST).

Advertisment

X has been facing outages quite frequently. Another major outage it faced was on July 1, 2023.

The X app on Android and iOS were already facing loading issues from Wednesday as users complained that timeline was not refreshing desipte several attempts.

Many users said that rebooting or reinstalling the app was not resolving the issue.

Update: After one hour fifteen minutes, users found X working normal at 12.15 pm (IST)