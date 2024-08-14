X introduces Grok 2.0; adds image generation capabilities

New Update
New Delhi: Grok, an AI platform from Elon Musk-owned X, has recently introduced an image generation feature in its latest update, Grok 2.0.
This new capability allows users to create images using the platform, as demonstrated by various users sharing their experiences and generated images.
The update has been met with excitement and discussion among the user community, with many expressing enthusiasm about the new feature and its potential applications.
BREAKING: You can now create images using Grok. pic.twitter.com/smbP8jyO3s— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 14, 2024