#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — ३1 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
31 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Nuh Clash

Home guard shot dead, cops injured as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession
Gyanvapi

Yogi Adityanath Gyanvapi Smita Prakash

Gyanvapi ‘historical blunder’; Muslim side should propose to fix it: CM Yogi

 

Manipur ViolenceManipur women paraded nude

"We may not intervene at all if...": Supreme Court on Manipur Violence

SC calls for evolving broad mechanism to deal with violence against women in Manipur

Govt insulting Parliament by not discussing no-trust motion: Adhir Chowdhury

SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking SIT probe into Manipur violence

Analysis: Women, who were paraded naked in Manipur, approach Supreme Court

Coordinated, designed disruptions lowering dignity of House: Lok Sabha Speaker

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Anurag Thakur to Oppn

 

WFI elections

Candidates file nominations for the upcoming elections of Wrestling Federation of India, at Indian Olympic Association (IOA) office in New Delhi on Monday, July 31

4 in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay Singh in race
Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel T S Singh Deo Chhattisgarh

Has TS Singhdeo surrendered before Baghel or is it a tactical retreat?

 

Aam Aadmi Party

Arvind Kejriwal AAP Delhi

Why Arvind Kejriwal is not naming his number two

 

Sukesh Chandrashekar

Nora Fatehi Delhi Court

Nora Fatehi records statement before Delhi court in her defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

 

Q1 results

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti net profit surges over 2-fold to Rs 2,525 crore in Q1

 

Maharashtra

Railway Protection Force jawan arrested after killing four people

RPF jawan shoots dead senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

 

GST on hostel rent

12 per cent gst on hostel rent meme

Students miffed over 12% GST on hostel rent

 

Personal Finance

studying abroad.jpg

Planning to study abroad? Here are seven effective financial budgeting secrets

 

Technology

Google-Ads

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Why India can afford to wait and watch before regulating AI

 

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5

Samsung eyes 50%market share in India's super premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

 

Karnataka

DK Shivakumar

SC dismisses CBI's plea against stay on probe against DK Shivakumar in graft case

 

Himachal Pradesh

apple growers dumping produce.jpg

Himachal minister orders probe after video of apple growers dumping produce in stream goes viral

Unable to reach market due to road closures, 3 apple growers dump produce in stream

 

Pakistan

Pakistan suicide blast

ISIS behind suicide blast at JUI-F political convention that killed 46 in Pakistan

 

Muharram

IPS officer cap.jpg

Day after Muharram-related incidents, UP govt transfers 14 IPS officers

Kanwariyas-Muharram mourners face-off in UP: SHO among 2 cops suspended

 

Tourism

Manik Saha

Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates weekend tourist hub

 

Quran Burning

Pakistan_Sweden_Quran_Burning

Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran or other religious scriptures

 

 

 

