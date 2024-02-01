Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 1 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Nagaon district

Congress changing its strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Land grab case

Hemant Soren, with Champai Soren (left), submits his resignation to the Governor CP Radhakrishnan, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

Hemant Soren arrested by ED, Champai Soren to be new Jharkhand CM

From Jharkhand's youngest CM to jail, 'life was a great battle' for Hemant Soren

Ex-CM Hemant Soren moves Jharkhand HC

Top INDIA bloc leaders in a huddle after arrest of Hemant Soren

 

Union Budget 2024

Interim Budget 2024 Union Budget Nirmala Sitharaman

All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget ahead of crucial polls

 

Gyanvapi row

gyanvapi mosque and kashi vishwanath temple

Varanasi court allows puja in Gyanvapi cellar, temple trust to appoint 'pujari'
Snowfall

Roads and vehicles covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel, in Manali, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Snowfall in Himachal, Kashmir; rainfall in north India

 

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's car attack Mamata Banerjee

Adhir alleges stone-pelting on Rahul's car, Congress cites sudden braking

 

INDIA alliance

Mamata Banerjee Silent

Mamata says will not leave any LS seat for Congress in Bengal
Paytm in trouble

PayTm Scan One97 Communications

RBI asks Paytm Payments Bank to stop almost all services after Feb 29

 

Delhi liquor scam

ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal Sad

ED issues 5th summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy money laundering case

 

Maldives

Mohamed Muizzu

Maldives political turmoil explained as Muizzu faces impeachment threat

 

Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) with his wife Bushra Bibi (L) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023.

Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 14 years in Toshakhana corruption case

 

Entertainment

Noida Film City to have shooting, post-production facilities: Boney Kapoor

 

