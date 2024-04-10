Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 10 April 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
कितना लंबा नपे केजरीवाल? हाईकोर्ट की फटकार आप पर बेअसर | NIA पर हमले के बाद TMC की बेशर्मी
VK Singh Manoj Sinha

Gen VK Singh to be new J-K LG; Manoj Sinha to contest LS polls from Ghazipur

 

Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: After setback in HC, AAP says it is hopeful of relief from SC

 

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray addresses party workers during a programme on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa', in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Raj Thackeray makes new beginning, declares support to Modi, Mahayuti

Nana Patole says Congress took one step back; discontent in party over seat-sharing deal

Lalu's two daughters among 22 RJD candidates for LS polls
Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid amplified false narrative on social media, Delhi Police tells court

 

Bus ferrying distillery company workers falls into soil mine pit in Durg; 12 killed

 

