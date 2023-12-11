Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 11 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
11 Dec 2023
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai meets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan and stakes claim to form the government.

Chhattisgarh

Analysis: Why Modi preferred Vishnu Deo Sai as the new Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; BJP's tribal face whom Shah promised to make a 'big man'

Arun Sao, Vijay Sharma named Dy CMs in Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh speaker
Article 370

Jammua and Kashmir Supreme Court Article 370

Big SC verdict today on abrogation of Article 370 in J&K

 

Nijjar Killing

Fake and completely fabricated: MEA on report claiming 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists

 

Big blow to Congress

Dhiraj Prasad Sahu with Rahul Gandhi

Rs 351 crore cash haul in I-T raids against premises linked to Congress MP
Truck cabin

Trucks transport.jpg

Govt makes air-conditioned truck cabin mandatory from Oct 2025

 

Opposition Meet

india alliance mai nhi hum.jpg

INDIA bloc to meet on Dec 19 in Delhi with new motto of 'Main Nahin, Hum'

 

Traffic rules

Delhi Traffic Police Challan.jpg

DL suspension after 3 traffic challans: Noida Police

 

#Today's Top news headlines #11 December 2023 top news headlines
