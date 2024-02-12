Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 12 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Ex-Navy veterans return to India

Diplomatic Victory

Indian ex-Navy veterans, facing death sentence in Oct, return from Qatar
Analysis

Sagarika Ghose and Rajdeep Sardesai

Sagarika Ghose to Rajya Sabha: Should journalists accept political posts?

Rajdeep Sardesai’s wife Sagarika Ghose gets Rajya Sabha ticket from TMC

 

Analysis

Overseas Friends of BJP

How BJP's 2024 campaign is different from 2004's "India-shining"

 

Rajya Sabha polls

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi in BJP's list for RS candidates; Rajeev Chandrasekhar omitted
Pakistan Elections

PMLN PTI PPP

Pak parties intensify efforts to form coalition government after split verdict

Imran Khan-backed independents lead in final tally in Pak elections

 

Israel-Hamas war

Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden warns Israel against Rafah assault without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel's planned offensive in Rafah sparks global concerns and alarm

 

Haldwani Violence

Security personnel deployed in a sensitive area after violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa

25 more arrests take total to 30; Jamiat delegation visits area
Business

Voltas AC Air Conditioners

Close to Rs 750 cr stuck in Qatar projects: Voltas

 

Cricket

Glenn Maxwell Rohit Sharma

Maxwell smashes fifth T20I ton, equals Rohit Sharma's historic feat

 

Farmers Protest

Farmers Protest Nails on road

Restrictions for commercial vehicles at Delhi border

 

Texas church shooting

US Police Indian Student Mass Shootings

Woman shooter at Texas church killed as 5-year-old among 2 injured

 

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she's going back to work, announces health podcast

 

