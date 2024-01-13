Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 13 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
13 Jan 2024
Arvind Kejriwal Worried AAP

Delhi Liquor Scam

ED issues 4th summons to Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on Jan 18
Taiwan Elections

Taiwan voting

Taiwan votes to choose next president, weighing China's threat

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ram mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Banks of Saryu to be lit up during Ram temple consecration ceremony

Analysis: Not expecting more Hindu votes, Congress decides to guard Muslim vote swing

 

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Rahul Gandhi

Rahul holds dialogue with civil society members ahead of his 'nyay' yatra from Manipur

'Saho Mat, Daro Mat': Congress releases Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 'anthem'
Indian Economy

Man selling vegetables

Retail inflation inches up to 4-month high of 5.69% in December

India likely to clock 6.9-7.2% GDP growth in FY'24: Deloitte

Industrial production growth decelerates to 8-month low of 2.4% in Nov

 

2024 LS polls

Eknath Shinde Ram Temple Yatra Dec 17.jpg

There will be political earthquake in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls: CM Shinde

 

