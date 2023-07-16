Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 16 July 2023

Opposition vs NDA

Fresh bid by BJP, Congress to win over allies – panic or desperation?
Price Rise

Himanta blames ‘Miyas from Bangladesh’ for soaring vegetable prices

Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect

Women's ODI

Indian women's team crash to its first-ever defeat against Bangladesh

Congress

Rahul Gandhi moves SC challenging Gujarat HC's verdict in defamation case
Twitter advertising woes

Elon Musk aims at reaching positive cash flows

Wild elephant buried on private property in Kerala: Culprits still on run

Mass Shooting in US

At least 4 killed in mass shooting in small Georgia city

South Korea floods

7 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea, many still trapped

Volcano

Alaska volcano spews ash cloud high enough to draw warning for pilots

