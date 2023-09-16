Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 16 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
16 Sep 2023
INDI alliance behind news anchors

संसद का विशेष सत्र सामने लेकिन INDI Alliance लगा  TV anchors के पीछे
Anantnag Attack

Anantnag security forces

Anantnag operation enters fourth day

Two terrorists killed in encounter near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Stop peddling ambush hypothesis in media: Kashmir police chief to retired officers

Kashmir police chief assures Anantnag terrorists will be neutralised

Mehbooba Mufti reaches martyr Humayun Bhat's house to shed tears; raises celebration at BJP HQ

Is there a new militancy strategy afoot in Jammu and Kashmir?

 

CWC meet

Congress leader KC Venugopal reviews preparations for the party's upcoming public rally titled 'Vijaya Bheri', at Tukkuguda Ground in Hyderabad, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Reconstituted CWC to hold first meet in Hyderabad on assembly, LS polls

 

Pakistan

Pakistan Petrol Diesel Price

Fuel prices in Pakistan smash records after caretaker government announce another hike
Tamil Nadu

NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in terror module case

 

Gujarat

Gujarat Assembly

Gujarat assembly passes bill that raises OBC quota in local governing bodies to 27%

 

Jaahnavi Kandula death

Justice for Jaahnavi Kandula

Comments taken out of context, says Seattle police officer

 

Asia Cup

Shubman Gill

Gill's ton silver lining in India's six-run defeat against Bangladesh

 

Indo-Canadian ties

Justin Trudeau Narendra Modi.jpg

India-Canada FTA talks put on hold until resolution of political issues

 

'Fake' Press Freedom

Sudhir Chaudhary Priyank Kharge

Karnataka HC says no arrest of Sudhir Chaudhary, but case needs investigation

 

US Aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy to meet US Congress as it debats $24 billion in aid for Ukraine

 

