#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 17 July 2023

NewsDrum Desk
17 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
2024 LS polls

Opposition leaders meet in Bengaluru under 'United We Stand' slogan

NDA meeting on Tuesday as BJP steps up its campaign for Lok Sabha polls

38 parties participating in NDA's Tuesday meeting: J P Nadda

Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah; describes discussion 'positive'

Ajit Pawar meets Sharad Pawar ahead of NDA meeting on Tuesday

Sharad Pawar to attend Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday

TN Minister Ponmudy taken to ED office for questioning

Analysis: Fresh bid by BJP, Congress to win over allies – panic or desperation?

OBC leader and ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan joins BJP
RS Polls

BJP Rajya Sabha winning candidate Ananta Barman Maharaj (2nd L) receives his certificates as Leader of Opposition in WB Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (L), Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishit Pramanik and others look on, at West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Monday, July 17

Ananta Rai becomes BJP's first elected RS member from West Bengal

Jaishankar, two other BJP leaders elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

LG vs Kejriwal

SC hints at referring Delhi ordinance matter to constitution bench

DERC head: SC asks CM, LG to meet to decide on names of former judges

Kejriwal govt appointed AAP workers with fat pay cheques: LG House sources

Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in New Delhi

Once written off as an also-ran, how Dhami became BJP's poster boy
Himanta's 'Miyas' remarks for Bangladeshi Muslims

RS MP files police complaint, Assam TMC writes to CJI

Corporate Governance

Punit Goenka takes a back seat following Sebi order; Interim panel to run Zee

Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Bastille Day Parade, in Paris, France

India needs average annual growth of 7.6% to become developed nation by 2047: RBI

India on a roll owing to landmark reforms under PM Modi, says Bernstein report

Luxury car market in India poised for record sales in 2023 after stellar H1 numbers

Foxconn proposes to set up Rs 8,800 crore manufacturing plant in Karnataka

Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz beats Djokovic to pick his first Wimbledon title

Moon Mission

ISRO successfully performs second orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

Vande Bharat Express fire

Fire in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; no casualty

Share Markets

Sensex, Nifty touch record high levels in early trade

Rain Havoc

Ganga breaches danger mark

One killed, three injured in cloudburst in Himachal

Yamuna water level in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Uttarakhand rains cause landslides; Ganga breaches danger mark; Haridwar on alert

Manipur Violence

Anurag Thakur in Bilaspur

Manipur: 9 arrested in connection with woman's murder, 12-hour shutdown in Naga areas

Manipur: 1 killed as armed assailants attack village defence force

Anurag Thakur accuses Congress of fuelling violence in Manipur

Health

Stem cell therapies: Why they’re expensive, unproven and often dangerous

Kedarnath Temple

No mobile phones, videography, photography in Kedarnath Temple

Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Poonch

Infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch foiled

Pakistan

Dacoits attack Hindu temple with rocket launchers in Pakistan

