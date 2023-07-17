Top news headlines of today — 17 July 2023

|
Ananta Rai becomes BJP's first elected RS member from West Bengal
Jaishankar, two other BJP leaders elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat
|
SC hints at referring Delhi ordinance matter to constitution bench
DERC head: SC asks CM, LG to meet to decide on names of former judges
Kejriwal govt appointed AAP workers with fat pay cheques: LG House sources
|
Once written off as an also-ran, how Dhami became BJP's poster boy
|
Himanta's 'Miyas' remarks for Bangladeshi Muslims
|
Punit Goenka takes a back seat following Sebi order; Interim panel to run Zee
|
Carlos Alcaraz beats Djokovic to pick his first Wimbledon title
|
ISRO successfully performs second orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft
|
Fire in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; no casualty
|
One killed, three injured in cloudburst in Himachal
Yamuna water level in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark
Uttarakhand rains cause landslides; Ganga breaches danger mark; Haridwar on alert
|
Manipur: 9 arrested in connection with woman's murder, 12-hour shutdown in Naga areas
Manipur: 1 killed as armed assailants attack village defence force
Anurag Thakur accuses Congress of fuelling violence in Manipur
|
Stem cell therapies: Why they’re expensive, unproven and often dangerous
|
No mobile phones, videography, photography in Kedarnath Temple
|
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Poonch
|
Dacoits attack Hindu temple with rocket launchers in Pakistan