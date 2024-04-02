Advertisment
Top News Headlines National

Top news headlines of today – 2 April 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
Commentary 1 April

Commentary

केजरीवाल का Fools’ Day मैसेज | केजरीवाल ने आतिशी को क्यूं फँसाया | आम आदमी पार्टी के अंत की शुरुआत? कच्चातिवु पर सबसे पुख़्ता जानकारी | कच्चातिवु का चीन से क्या लेना दैना?
Advertisment

 

2024 LS polls

EVM VVPAT.jpg

SC seeks responses from EC, Centre on complete count of VVPAT slips

'Important first step': Cong after SC seeks EC response on 'complete count' of VVPAT slips

LS polls: SP changes candidate for Meerut

 

Advertisment

Kejriwal in jail

Daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and the party's Delhi Secretary Bansuri Swaraj interacts with the media

Is Sunita Kejriwal now Delhi CM: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj asks AAP

 

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University

JNU student on indefinite strike against 'inaction' over sexual harassment complaint

Two former students among four accused of sexually harassing JNU student on campus
Advertisment

 

IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal with teammates celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Apr. 1, 2024.

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets

 

Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe