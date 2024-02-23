Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 23 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
मणिपुर हाईकोर्ट का एक ग़लत फ़ैसला जिसने 10 महीने तक जलाया राज्य को | 65 करोड़ रु से चुनाव लड़ती कांग्रेस! | अब कौन रिपोर्टर करेगा राहुल को कवर
EXCLUSIVE

Election Commission of India office in New Delhi

Will Modi govt pitch for a woman Election Commissioner?

 

Manipur Violence

Manipur High Court

Analysis: Manipur HC deleting controversial para a step towards peace or symbolic?

Manipur High Court revokes inclusion order for Meitei community in ST List

HC decision to revoke inclusion of Meiteis in ST list evokes contrasting reactions

 

Shiv Sena

In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, senior Shiv Sena Manohar Joshi, in Mumbai

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away
Telangana

Lasya Nanditha

BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident in Telangana

 

Farmers Protest

Sukhbir Badal Bhagwant Mann

Enact a law on MSP: SAD chief Badal to Punjab CM

 

Burning Bengal

Sandeshkhali police station Sukanta Mazumdar

Fresh protests erupt in Sandeshkhali; police pledge action; NCST records complaints
Communal Harmony

Ajmer Dargah chief Syed Zainul Abedin

Ajmer Dargah chief speaks on Kashi, Mathura; says Muslims misled about CAA

 

Avalanche

Gulmarg avalanche

2 dead in avalanche in Gulmarg, 400 roads cut off due to snow in HP; Sikkim sees 'exceptional' snowfall

 

Paytm crisis

Google Pay Soundpod

Amid Paytm Bank crisis, Google Pay to expand Soundpods across India

 

Delhi Liquor Scam

Arvind Kejriwal media

ED issues seventh summons to Arvind Kejriwal

 

Modi in Varanasi

Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath inspect the Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara marg at around 11pm in Varanasi on Thursday

PM Modi in Varanasi to launch multiple development projects on Friday

 

Lifestyle

IKEA

IKEA to shut Mumbai R City Mall store; plans stores in Delhi-NCR

 

Moon landing

Intuitive Machines' private lander touches down the Moon's south pole

Intuitive Machines’ private lander sending weak signal from the moon

 

