#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 24 August 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
24 Aug 2023
Lander Imager Camera of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 captures a portion of its landing site on the surface of the Moon after its successful descent, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Moon Mission

India walks on the moon as Pragyan rover rolls into the lunar surface

India's strides in space will truly benefit humanity: PM Modi to world leaders

'Proud, glad to be your partner': America hails India on Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

S African Prez Ramaphosa quotes Rabindranath Tagore to laud Chandrayaan-3 success
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal Chhattisgarh

PWD asked to cancel bungalow allotted to Kejriwal's private secretary

 

US Presidential Elections

Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump

Trump rides on ex-Fox Tucker Carlson after ducking presidential debate

 

Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin (File photo)

Russia confirms mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, 'Putin's chef': The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan

Woman claims to be wife of Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan

 

