Top news headlines of today – 24 November 2023

NewsDrum Desk
24 Nov 2023
Rescue and relief operation underway after a portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed, in Uttarkashi district

Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue

Drilling work on hold at Silkyara tunnel on Friday morning

After 13 days, trapped workers to get board games, playing cards

Timeline: 13 days since Uttarakhand tunnel collapse, rescue ops put on hold again
EC notice to RaGa

Rahul Gandhi Panauti

EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti', pickpocket remarks targeting PM

Rahul's remark against PM Modi shows Congress' true character: Anurag Thakur on 'panauti' barb

 

India vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed by Australia's Jason Behrendorff during the first T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia, at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

India win: Surya 'shines' at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

 

Rajouri Encounter

Tribute to Rajouri martyrs

Army, police pay tributes to 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter

2 terrorists, including LeT commander, soldier killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri
PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate Supreme Court

SC adjourns hearing on pleas for reconsideration of 2022 verdict, new bench to hear

 

Rajouri Encounter

jammu-kashmir-Rajouri-Encounter-Indian-Army

2 terrorists, including LeT commander, soldier killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

 

