Top news headlines of today – 25 February 2024

मीडिया को आम आदमी पार्टी का चैलेंज | सीटों पर समझौते से पत्रकार लगे नाचने | पत्रकारिता के ज़रिये राजनीति | कांग्रेस को मिला नया काम
Nafe Singh Rathee murdered

INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar; CBI probe demanded

 

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Peace initiatives have commenced to restore peace in state: Manipur CM

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his remarks at the Ashwamedha Yagya organised by World Gayatri Pariwar

PM inaugurates 5 AIIMS; says his guarantee begins from where hope ends from others
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil at the protest venue

Don't test our patience, CM tells Jarange; says conspiracy will be exposed soon

 

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament

SAD leader Harsimrat Badal interrupted for raking up farmers' protest at PM Modi event

 

Sandeshkhali police station Sukanta Mazumdar

Police halt probe panel visiting Sandeshkhali but allows TMC delegation
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi

Kashmir is part of India and will remain part of India: Farooq Abdullah

 

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi

Congress issues whip for Abhishek Singhvi in Rajya Sabha polls from Himachal

 

England's players celebrate the wicket of India's batter Sarfaraz Khan during the third Test cricket match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

No need to act like a hero: Rohit warns Sarfaraz for not wearing helmet at close-in position

 

Kavitha to skip CBI summons sent to 'suspects' under CrPC section, cites LS polls

 

