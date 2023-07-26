Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 26 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
26 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today — 26 July 2023

No-trust Motion

No-confidence motion against Modi govt admitted in Lok Sabha

Congress issues whip asking all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on Thursday

No-confidence motion: PM Modi's 'prediction' from 2019 goes viral

Oppn seeks to win battle of perception through no-confidence motion
Advertisment

 

Pragati Maidan IECC Complex

PM Modi at Pragati Maidan

PM Modi says India will be among world's top 3 economies in his third term

PM Modi performs 'pooja' at redeveloped ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan

 

Advertisment

 

NCP Crisis

Sharad Pawar

EC notice to Sharad Pawar after Ajit Pawar claims NCP name, symbol

 

Advertisment

Punjab Politics

Captain Amarinder Singh

Is leaderless Punjab Congress missing someone like Captain Amarinder Singh?

 

MP Assembly Elections

Shivraj singh chauhan bjp

Revealed: How BJP plans to retain Madhya Pradesh, remove anti-incumbency of Shivraj
Advertisment

 

Rain Havoc

cloudburst.jpg

Cloudburst strikes Himachal again, houses washed away, national highway blocked

 

 

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India lawn

Centre moves SC seeking extension of ED director SK Mishra tenure till Oct 15

SC revives Gyanvapi panel plea disposed of while staying ASI survey on mosque premises

 

Manipur Violence

Zomi Council Steering Committee

Manipur: Kuki body seeks PM’s intervention; COCOMI against talks with Kuki militants

Manipur mob torches 2 buses used by security forces; no casualty

'Shocked and horrified' by the video of extreme attack on two women in Manipur: US

 

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Rajnath Singh Kargil

Kargil Vijay Diwas: A day of pain and pride for kin of bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice

India ready to cross LoC to maintain its honour: Rajnath Singh

 

Delhi Services Bill

Arvind Kejriwal V K Saxena Delhi

Union Cabinet approves bill to replace Delhi services ordinance: Sources

 

Personal Finance

Personal loan.jpeg

How can you manage your personal loan effectively?

 

Movies

Barbenheimer

Opinion: Why Barbenheimer must inspire brands

Better late than never: 'Kohrra' star Suvinder Vicky on new-found fame

 

National News

SP leader Usman Alvi arrested

SP's Usman Alvi arrested for stone pelting on kanwariyas in Bareilly

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hits cattle near Dahanu

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler on August 5

 

Rice Export Ban

non-basmati white rice

Non-basmati white rice: IMF 'urges' India to remove export restrictions

 

Pakistan

Pak's outgoing govt may appoint Dr Cyrus Qazi as new foreign secretary

 

Religious Channel

SGPC delegation led by Harjinder Singh Dhami meet Union Minister Anurag Thakur for satellite channel

Full support to SGPC for satellite TV channel for Gurbani: Anurag Thakur

 

Wagner Group

Wagner group russia.jpg

Lawmakers asks UK to ban Russia's Wagner as a terrorist group

 

namaste.ai

Air India launches new inflight magazine "namaste.ai"

 

#Captaon Amarinder Singh #Gyanvapi survey #SK Mishra #Personal loan #Kargil Vijay Diwas #Barbenheimer #Madhya Pradesh Elections #Shivraj Singh Chouhan #26 July 2023 Top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines #Manipur Violence #no confidence motion
Advertisment
Subscribe