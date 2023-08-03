Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 3 August 2023

NewsDrum Desk
03 Aug 2023 2 Minutes read
Delhi Services Bill

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Shah tears into opposition

YSRCP, BJD support Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha
Nuh Violence

Molotov cocktails Nuh Mosque Haryana Gurugram

Mosque set on fire in Nuh, 2 Muslim men thrashed in Gurugram

2 mosques set on fire in Haryana's Nuh, no one was injured

Union minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh meets PM Modi

Spreading hatred and violence, what kind of patriotism is this: Rahul Gandhi

Judge, her 3-year-old daughter escaped narrowly after car set on fire by mob in Nuh

Social media played significant role in fuelling Nuh violence: Anil Vij

Violence scares migrants in Nuh, Gurugram; many consider leaving

Mobile internet to remain suspended in Nuh, other places till Aug 5

Rajasthan Police free to act against Monu Manesar: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana govt to shift 2nd IRB battalion headquarters to Nuh

 

Gyanvapi row

Gyanvapi mosque Kashi Vishwanath

Allahabad High Court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi complex

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves SC against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

 

Manipur Violence

Manipur Kuki Burial

Manipur HC orders status quo on proposed burial site for Kuki-Zomi people killed in violence

People killed in Manipur violence to be buried on Thursday in Churachandpur

Manipur: 17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley
Trade and Finance

Health Insurance.jpg

5 reasons why many people avoid purchasing a health insurance policy

Govt imposes import restrictions on laptops, tablets with immediate effect

 

Lokpal

justice ranjana desai

PCI chief Justice Desai to head 10-member panel to recommend chief, members of Lokpal

 

Big Cats

cheetah cubs

India should go for younger cheetahs habituated to human presence: Experts tell govt

 

Cricket

Moeen Ali Retirement

Moeen Ali confirms retirement, not to travel to India next year for Test series

 

Assembly polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress sets up screening panels to pick candidates for assembly polls

 

Online Gaming

GST ONLINE GAMING CASINO HORSE RACING.jpg

28% GST on entry level bets in online gaming, casinos to be reviewed after 6 months

 

2024 presidential election

Donald Trump indicted banner

Can 2024 election become a referendum on whether Trump should go to jail?

 

Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal AAP Delhi

Kejriwal's Finance Dept won't give funds for RO water in slums scheme

 

 

 

 

 

