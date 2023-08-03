Top news headlines of today – 3 August 2023

|
Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Shah tears into opposition
|
Allahabad High Court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi complex
Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves SC against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
|
5 reasons why many people avoid purchasing a health insurance policy
Govt imposes import restrictions on laptops, tablets with immediate effect
|
PCI chief Justice Desai to head 10-member panel to recommend chief, members of Lokpal
|
India should go for younger cheetahs habituated to human presence: Experts tell govt
|
Moeen Ali confirms retirement, not to travel to India next year for Test series
|
Congress sets up screening panels to pick candidates for assembly polls
|
28% GST on entry level bets in online gaming, casinos to be reviewed after 6 months
|
Can 2024 election become a referendum on whether Trump should go to jail?
|
Kejriwal's Finance Dept won't give funds for RO water in slums scheme