Top news headlines of today – 3 December 2023

New Update
|
Death toll rises as Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza
|
Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet with Hungarian PM
|
Assembly election results: Vote counting in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana
Poll results in 4 states to affect dynamics in oppn INDIA grouping
Congress appoints observers to four states on eve of election results
Rajasthan polls: Congress, BJP reach out to independents, smaller parties
|
Death toll rises as Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza
|
Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet with Hungarian PM