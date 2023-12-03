Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 3 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
03 Dec 2023
Counting of votes

Vote Counting

Assembly election results: Vote counting in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Poll results in 4 states to affect dynamics in oppn INDIA grouping

Congress appoints observers to four states on eve of election results

Rajasthan polls: Congress, BJP reach out to independents, smaller parties
Israel-Hamas war

Gaza death toll rises

Death toll rises as Israeli offensive shifts to crowded southern Gaza

 

Russia-Ukraine war

Petro Poroshenko

Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet with Hungarian PM

 

