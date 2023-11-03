Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 3 November 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
03 Nov 2023
A man wears a mask to protect himself from growing level of air pollution, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. While Anand Vihar, Bawana, Mundka and Punjabi Bagh air quality monitoring stations recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the severe category, 28 stations recorded very poor AQI.

Delhi Pollution

Severe air prompts ban on non-essential construction in Delhi; primary schools shut

Delhi Metro to run 20 extra train trips across its network from Nov 3: DMRC after GRAP-III imposition

Delhi govt to begin e-bus shuttle service for govt employees from Nov 3
AAP lies

MCD Mayor Election Municipal corporation of Delhi

Kejriwal's AAP-led MCD accused of lying about regularising 5,000 sanitation workers

 

Cash for query scam

TMC MP Mahua Moitra walks out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Subjected to humiliating questions at Lok Sabha ethics panel hearing: Mahua Moitra

 

World Cup

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah react after taking wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Dream show on Loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter semi-finals

Have you seen boundaries I have hit off short balls, angry Iyer retorts at 'bumper problem'

I judge myself through my rhythm not number of wickets: Siraj

Team India is unstoppable in World Cup: PM Modi
Maratha quota

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil

Jarange ends fast, vows to take Maratha quota battle to Mumbai if row not resolved in 2 months

 

JEE Mains

Cbse Results Exam Board

JEE-Main syllabus reduced to align with rationalised curriculum of school boards

 

Pakistan

Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Pakistan President Arif Alvi announces change in general elections date from Feb 11 to Feb 8

 

