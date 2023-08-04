Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 4 August 2023

Russia-Ukraine War

NSA Ajit Doval leaves for Jeddah to join talks to end Ukraine war. NewsDrum had said first that India would play a role in a ceasefire in Ukraine Russia conflict.
Rahul Gandhi conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers sweets to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to celebrate after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Will protect the idea of India, come what may: Rahul Gandhi after SC relief

Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets LS speaker, urges him to restore Rahul's membership

For disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from LS it took 24 hrs, let's see how much time is taken to reinstate him: Cong chief

 

Supreme Court D Y Chandrachud

'It does not matter', says SC on objectionable video against it

 

Gyanvapi row

Tight security arrangements as a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrives to conduct scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, in Varanasi

SC allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque, refuses to stay HC order

Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey

 
Haryana Violence

haryana-violence-nuh-panipat

3 motorcycles set on fire in Pataudi

Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred

Miscreants vandalise shop in Panipat

 

Manipur Violence

Army personnel stand guard at a checkpoint near City Convention Centre area after three armed men were apprehended by a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP), in Imphal East district

Search ops conducted, illegal bunkers destroyed, curfew relaxed in Imphal valley

Mob loots weapons from police armoury

 

Ram temple

Ayodhya Ram mandir

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony to take place over 3 days beginning Jan 21

 

Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce

Divorce of Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik subject of speculation again

 

Udupi washroom video

Netra Jyoti college Udupi.jpg

VHP leaders, woman BJP leader booked for provocative speeches

 

1984 anti-Sikh riots

jagdish tytler.jpg

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler

 

Curbs on Laptop import

Apple macbook Laptop

Curbs on laptop, PC imports to check IT hardware with in-built security loopholes

 

Punjab

BSF personnel patrol near the international border after foiling an infiltration attempt in Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu, Monday, July 31

Man marching 'aggressively' towards BSF troops shot dead near India-Pak border

 

Delhi

AIIMS metro station

40-year-old man dies by suicide at Delhi's AIIMS metro station

 

Delhi Excise Policy

manish_sisodia_supreme_court

SC defers Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea to Sep 4

 

Stray Dogs

stray dogs.jpg

MCD plan to remove stray dogs for month for G20 Summit illegal, impractical: PFA

 

Bengaluru

Man held for offensive social media post on Hindu God

 

Parliament

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Kharge lashes out at BJP, says only 12.2 lakh formal jobs added in 5 years

 

Health

Nose picking.jpg

Does picking your nose really increase your risk of COVID?

 

Rain Havoc

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

 

Data Protection Bill

Ashwini Vaishnaw Lok Sabha

Data Protection Bill moots power to Govt to call for information from data collecting entities, Board

Entities violating digital data protection norms to face penalty of up to Rs 250 cr: DPDP bill

Data protection bill will compel companies to invest in new processes

Relaxed provisions on cross-border data transfer 'commendable advancement': Experts on data protection Bill

 

Newspapers

Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

RS nod to bill to replace British-era Press and Registration of Books Act

 

Business

Zomato Delhivery Gig Worker Bike Taxi Delhi

Zomato shares jump over 14%; hit 52-week high after posting first-ever quarterly profit

Zomato posts first-ever net profit of Rs 2 crore in Q1

Apple logs June quarter revenue record in India on robust iPhone sales

Dabur scouting for acquisition targets in D2C healthcare, personal care: CEO

 

Counter-terrorism

NIA conducts raids in J&K's Pulwama

 

Donald Trump

Donald Trump USA Republican

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in 2020 elections elections case

Who is Moxila Upadhyaya who presides over Trump in federal courthouse

 

India vs WI

India vs West Indies T20

Tilak Varma shines on debut but India lose first T20I against Windies

 

Parliament

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Will Derek O'Brien, Raghav Chadha also be suspended from Rajya Sabha?

 

Health

Denedra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM

Health tests, treatment at govt hospitals in Maharashtra to be free of cost

 

Kota 'Suicide' Factory

Death dead killing suicide crime

Kota NEET aspirant commits suicide by self-asphyxiation, 17th death this year

 

