Top news headlines of today – 4 August 2023

|
NSA Ajit Doval leaves for Jeddah to join talks to end Ukraine war. NewsDrum had said first that India would play a role in a ceasefire in Ukraine Russia conflict.
|
'It does not matter', says SC on objectionable video against it
|
SC allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque, refuses to stay HC order
Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey
|
3 motorcycles set on fire in Pataudi
Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred
|
Search ops conducted, illegal bunkers destroyed, curfew relaxed in Imphal valley
|
Ram Mandir consecration ceremony to take place over 3 days beginning Jan 21
|
Divorce of Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik subject of speculation again
|
VHP leaders, woman BJP leader booked for provocative speeches
|
Curbs on laptop, PC imports to check IT hardware with in-built security loopholes
|
Man marching 'aggressively' towards BSF troops shot dead near India-Pak border
|
40-year-old man dies by suicide at Delhi's AIIMS metro station
|
MCD plan to remove stray dogs for month for G20 Summit illegal, impractical: PFA
|
Kharge lashes out at BJP, says only 12.2 lakh formal jobs added in 5 years
|
Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund
|
RS nod to bill to replace British-era Press and Registration of Books Act
|
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in 2020 elections elections case
Who is Moxila Upadhyaya who presides over Trump in federal courthouse
|
Tilak Varma shines on debut but India lose first T20I against Windies
|
Will Derek O'Brien, Raghav Chadha also be suspended from Rajya Sabha?
|
Health tests, treatment at govt hospitals in Maharashtra to be free of cost
|
Kota NEET aspirant commits suicide by self-asphyxiation, 17th death this year