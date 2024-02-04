Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 4 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal Sad

Delhi Liquor Scam

ED moves court over Kejriwal skipping summons; hearing on Feb 7

After 5-hour drama, Delhi Police serves notice on Kejriwal in MLAs poaching case

65,000 'ghost patients' underwent tests at Mohalla clinics in Delhi
Insult of Gods

sita smoking ciggarate

Pune University sets up probe into play showing Sita smoking cigarette

 

Nathuram Godse

Case against NIT professor in Kerala for 'proud of Godse' comment

 

Firing incident

Shiv Sena leaders Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil being taken to a hospital after they were allegedly shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Kalyan LS seat a bone of contention between Shinde-led Sena and BJP
Snowfall

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after a fresh snowfall, in Solang valley of Manali, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Himachal: MeT predicts heavy snowfall, 4 NH among 485 roads blocked

 

Bharat Ratna

Bharat Ratna to Advani acknowledgment of key role he played in country's politics, BJP's rise

Bharat Ratna for LK Advani, Karpoori Thakur; check other 48 recipients

Advani being given Bharat Ratna so that BJP's votes don't get scattered: Akhilesh Yadav

 

PR Stunt

Poonam Pandey fake death

Is actor-model Poonam Pandey's death from cervical cancer a stunt?
US attacks

eastern Syria US Airstrike

All about US strikes on Iran-backed fighters in Iraq, Syria

US, UK and allies launch fresh strike Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

 

Health

Elon Musk Neuralink

Neuralink puts first chip in a human brain - What could possibly go wrong?

 

