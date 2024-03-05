Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 5 March 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
Electoral Bonds

sbi State Bank

SBI moves SC seeking extension of time to disclose details of electoral bonds

Last-ditch attempt to hide Modi's real face before polls: Rahul on SBI moving SC on electoral bonds

 

Consumer Secy

Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner, CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority) (File photo)

Senior IAS officer Nidhi Khare to be consumer affairs secretary

 

Pakistan Zindabad row

Syed Nasser Hussian Pro-Pakistani Slogans Karnataka

Three arrested for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Vidhana Soudha corridors in Bengaluru
Jharkhand Politics

Kalpana Soren gets emotional at the 51st foundation day function of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in Giridih district of Jharkhand, Monday, March 4, 2024.

Befitting reply will be given to forces who put Hemant Soren in jail: Kalpana

 

2024 LS polls

Jayant Chaudhary

New NDA partner RLD declares candidates for Bijnor, Baghpat in UP for Lok Sabha polls

 

US presidential election

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley scripts history by defeating Donald Trump in Washington DC for first primary victory

 

