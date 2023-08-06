Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today – 6 August 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
06 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today – 6 August 2023

MP Elections 2023

Has Kamal Nath reached a deal with Akhilesh Yadav?
Advertisment

 

Manipur Violence

Bishnupur

Manipur reports fresh violence, 15 houses torched, 1 person shot

 

Advertisment

DA hike

Narendra Modi Old Pension Scheme OPS

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 3% to 45%

 

Plane Highjack

Captain Devi Sharan

IC-814 pilot reveals how he scared Lahore ATC to get permission to land
Advertisment

 

Parliament

Parliamentarians welcome Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (unseen) in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi

No-trust debate, Delhi services bill highlight of final week of Monsoon session

Delhi Services Bill to come in Rajya Sabha on Monday

 

Advertisment

Jammu and Kashmir

Rajouri encounter enters the second day; people advised to stay away

 

Online Romance Scam

Online romance scammers’ tactics – and how to defend against them

 

Air travel

Jaipur Airport soon to start biometric check-in with DigiYatra app

 

Pope in Portugal

Pilgrims brave scorching heat for pope's vigil in Lisbon after Francis ditches Fatima peace prayer

 

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian tanker hit by Ukrainian drones

Russia vows revenge as Ukrainian drones hit tanker in 2nd attack in a day

 

Haryana Violence

Nuh cybercrime police station

Mobile internet, SMS in Nuh, Palwal remain suspended till August 8

'Nuh cybercrime police station attack was aimed at destroying evidence'

 

MP elections 2023

Ahead of polls, Kamal Nath rolls out red carpet for Bageshwar Dham sarkar

 

Indian Moon Mission

Chandrayaan 3 moon orbit

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit, says ISRO

 

Maruti 3.0

To add 20 lakh units capacity in 9 yrs, 28 models by FY31: RC Bgargava

 

Cricket

Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq set to take over as Pakistan team chief selector

 

 

#Delhi services bill #2024 Lok Sabha polls #Nuh clash #parliament #no confidence motion #Lok Sabha #Breaking news today #Rajya Sabha #6 august 2023 top news headlines #Manipur Violence #Narendra Modi #Gurugram #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe