Top news headlines of today – 8 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
7 Feb 2024

नेहरू के पीछे क्यूं पड़े मोदी | OBC पिच पर मोदी का बाउंसर | India Shining का भूत
Pakistan Elections

Pakistan voting

Voting begins in Pakistan; Nawaz set to win with backing from military

 

Uttarakhand UCC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks on the UCC bill during a special session of the state assembly

Uttarakhand passes UCC bill after 2-day debate, what next?

 

Ajit Pawar real NCP

Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar group will be called NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar: EC
Targeted Killing

SPO Khaliq Hussain

Sikh man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar city, another injured

 

Delhi Liquor Scam

ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal Sad

Court summons Arvind Kejriwal on Feb 17 for evading ED summons

 

Kuwait to police custody

A boat, which was used by three persons who arrived from Kuwait, anchored at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

How 3 Tamil Nadu men pulled off daring boat escape from Kuwait
Modi 3.0

Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

What is his vision for 'Modi 3.0'? PM tells the country from Parliament

 

2024 LS polls

Jayant Chaudhary and JP Nadda

Another jolt to INDIA bloc; RLD likely to accept BJP's offer and join NDA

 

Hemant Soren

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren being produced before a PMLA court

Hemant Soren undertook 'blatant' misuse of power: ED tells PMLA court

 

Manipur

India Myanmar border.jpg

Manipur: Meiteis welcome Myanmar border fencing; Naga, Kukis oppose

 

US Presidential Elections

nikki haley

India sees US as weak; played smart by staying close with Russia: Nikki Haley

 

London crimes

London Street Crime Mayfair Street

London’s rising street crime concerns India’s elite

 

Boom-Boom Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test rankings; replaces Ashwin

 

