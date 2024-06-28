LIVE updates: Biden's rambling answers vs Trump's falsehoods

The first general election debate of the 2024 season kicked off in Atlanta, with U.S. President Joe Biden delivering rambling or rather confusing answers while his Republican rival, Donald Trump counters with falsehoods, AP reported.
The candidates met at a CNN studio in Atlanta with no audience and muted mics, except when it’s his turn to speak.
CNN offered to let other networks carry the debate feed; ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, PBS and C-SPAN will all do so. Internationally, only CNN is carrying it.
On YouTube, the debate attracted over 1.5 million concurrent views on an average.
Jun 28, 2024 08:59 ISTHere’s a look at some of the false claims made during Biden and Trump’s first debate
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump traded barbs and a variety of false and misleading information as they faced off in their first debate of the 2024 election.
There’s no comparing the volume of false and misleading claims Trump has deployed throughout his campaigns and presidency with Biden, who tends to lean more on exaggerations and embellishments rather than outright lies.
AP takes a look at the false and misleading claims by the two candidates. Click here...
Jun 28, 2024 08:27 ISTDems saying “we have a problem” after Biden’s performance in debate
Immediately after the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, CNN says quoting sources that Democrats are finding themselves in a problem after Biden’s performance in debate tonight.
Jun 28, 2024 08:22 ISTTrump's closing remarks
Trump, in his closing remarks, is casting Biden as a “complainer” who has failed to solve the country’s problems.
“All he does is make our country unsafe,” Trump charges.
“We’re going to make it great again,” Trump says, as he closes the debate.
Jun 28, 2024 08:18 ISTBiden's closing statement
Biden began his closing statement with a voice that was even scratchier than earlier and was at times hard to understand.
He said of his administration, “We’ve made significant progress from the debacle that was left by President Trump in his last term,” but also flubbed the price cuts on insulin he helped champion, saying $35 when he meant $15.
Jun 28, 2024 08:10 ISTAP says Trump lies about his role in the Capitol insurrection
Trump claimed that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “turned down” his offer to send “10,000 soldiers or National Guard” to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
AP called the claim false as Pelosi does not direct the National Guard.
Jun 28, 2024 08:00 ISTAP finds Biden rambling, Trump countering with falsehoods
In first half-hour of debate, a raspy Biden delivers rambling answers while Trump counters with energy and falsehoods
Jun 28, 2024 07:58 ISTDebate kicks off with real issues
Trump and Biden tangle over the economy in their opening exchange, trading barbs over inflation, jobs and tax policy.