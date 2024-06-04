LIVE updates: Counting of votes amid highly charged political atmosphere

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyes a record-equalling third straight term in power amid the INDIA opposition bloc's hope of springing a surprise as the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election takes place on Tuesday, bringing an end to a marathon polling exercise stretching over 80 days.
Jun 04, 2024 07:49 ISTWill NDA add 50-60 seats to the 2019 tally?
In 2019, the BJP became the single largest party in the House and surpassed expectations to win 303 seats, with its alliance partners bringing the NDA to a total of 353 seats.
This time around the party expects to win 370 seats and it is confident that NDA will cross 400-mark.
Jun 04, 2024 07:44 ISTBJP accuses Congress of attempting to create "unrest" in society
Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi would retain power for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
The Congress termed their projections "bogus" and said they were a "deliberate attempt to justify rigging" of the elections and part of "psychological games" being played by Modi to lower the morale of the INDIA bloc workers.
On the other hand, BJP said the Congress and other opposition parties are raising "baseless" questions on the country's election process to create "unrest" in society ahead of counting.
Jun 04, 2024 07:36 ISTHow much more votes will BJP get than 2019
In 2019, BJP was polled 37.36% votes while the vote share of Congress was 19.47%.
A total of 61.3 crore votes were polled in 2019. In 2024, the total number of votes polled are 64.2 crore.
Jun 04, 2024 07:02 ISTChandni Chowk BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal offers prayer at Temple
Exit polls have predicted tough fight on Chandni Chowk seat.
#WATCH | BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal offers prayer at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/C4RUXVMDpK— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024
Jun 04, 2024 06:56 IST"Expect EC to...", Akhilesh Yadav tweets ahead of counting
हमको मिलकर लानी है सच की— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 4, 2024
एक आज़ादी हम सबके हक़ की
सजग, सतर्क, सचेत, सावधान रहते हुए मतगणना पर निगरानी रखें और पूरी तरह चौकन्ने रहें। जनता को जितना वोट देने का अधिकार है, उतना ही अपने वोट की रक्षा का भी।
आशा है चुनाव आयोग निष्पक्षता की अपनी गौरवशाली परंपरा को आगे बढ़ायेगा और…
Jun 04, 2024 06:18 ISTINDIA bloc leaders to review election results together in Delhi
Leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc would meet in New Delhi on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning to assess the Lok Sabha poll results.
The sources said this was decided by the opposition leaders when they met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here on Saturday afternoon.
Opposition leaders have claimed that the INDIA bloc is coming to power at the Centre with more than 295 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.
On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asserted that it will form the government for the third time in a row. All exit polls have also given a clear majority to the BJP.