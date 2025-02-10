LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 10 Feb 2025

New Delhi: Amidst rumblings within the state BJP seeking a change of leadership in strife-torn Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.
The governor accepted Singh's resignation, along with that of his council of ministers, and requested that he continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.
---
New details and growing shock over emaciated hostages renewed pressure Sunday on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend a fragile Gaza ceasefire beyond the first phase, even as US President Donald Trump repeated his pledge that the US would take control of the Palestinian enclave.
Talks on the second phase, meant to see more hostages released and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, were due to start February 3. But Israel and Hamas appear to have made little progress, even as Israeli forces withdrew Sunday from a Gaza corridor in the latest commitment to the truce.
-
Feb 10, 2025 07:51 IST
SIT led by CBI arrests 4 people in Tirupati laddu case
A special investigation team led by the CBI has arrested four people in connection with the alleged adulteration of the famous Tirupati laddus offered as prasad to devotees at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, officials said.
Those arrested have been identified as Vipin Jain, Pomil Jain, Apoorva Chawda and Raju Rajasekharan, they said. Read more...
-
Feb 10, 2025 07:46 IST
Manipur: Eight militants arrested
Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, apprehended 8 cadres, recovered 25 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East and Chandel in Manipur.
-
Feb 10, 2025 07:13 IST
PM Wong joins 10,000 devotees at Singapore Hindu temple consecration ceremony
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday joined more than 10,000 devotees for the consecration ceremony at the Sri Siva-Krishna Temple in the Marsiling Rise housing estate in northern Singapore. Read more...