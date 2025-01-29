LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 29 Jan 2025

New Delhi: At least 10 people died and several dozens injured feared after a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.
Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at the Maha Kumbh in a call with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and called for immediate support measures.
Modi is continuously monitoring the situation and has spoken to Adityanath twice so far, official sources said.
Stay with us as we track the big news headlines of today LIVE.
-
Jan 29, 2025 18:58 IST
30 dead, 60 injured in Maha Kumbh stampede: UP Police
At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.
DIG Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference here in the evening the stampede has left 30 dead and 60 others injured. Read More...
-
Jan 29, 2025 17:32 IST
Analysis | The fight for the Muslim vote in Delhi
A fierce competition to woo the Muslim vote is being witnessed among the secular parties in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.
While Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded its candidates for the first time in the Delhi assembly polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has roped in Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of Assam to campaign for its nominees.
Not to be left behind, the Congress has devised a multi-pronged strategy to win over the Muslim voters. Keen on dividing the Muslim vote, the Congress inducted a senior leader of the Pasmanda community and two-time Rajya Sabha member, Ali Anwar Ansari, into the party. Read More...
-
Jan 29, 2025 16:18 IST
Take payouts and leave: Trump's offer to 2 million federal employees in US
The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is offering buyouts to all federal employees who opt to leave their jobs by next week — an unprecedented move to shrink the U.S. government at breakneck speed.
A memo from the Office of Personnel Management, the government’s human resources agency, also said it would begin subjecting all federal employees to “enhanced standards of suitability and conduct” and ominously warned of future downsizing. The email sent to millions of employees said those who leave their posts voluntarily will receive about eight months of salary, but they have to choose to do so by Feb. 6.
President Donald Trump has built a political career around promising to disrupt Washington, and vowed that his second administration would go far further in shaking up traditional political norms than his first did. Still, the repercussions of so many government workers being invited to leave their jobs were difficult to calculate. Read More...
-
Jan 29, 2025 15:59 IST
JPC passes Waqf Amendment bill by majority; opposition slams move
A parliamentary panel examining the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by ruling BJP members, prompting the opposition to dub the exercise as an attempt to destroy the Waqf boards.
The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, chaired by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote. Opposition members were submitting dissent notes to the report.
BJP members insisted that the bill, introduced in Lok Sabha in August last year, seeks to bring modernity, transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, while the opposition termed it as an attack on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community and interference in the functioning of the Waqf boards. Read More...
-
Jan 29, 2025 13:20 IST
Analysis | How Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit ensured Rahul Gandhi attacked Kejriwal
After weeks of uncertainty, Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit were able to ensure that the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took a tougher stance against Arvind Kejriwal and attacked him directly during the ongoing campaign for Delhi Assembly polls.
It is believed that Delhi leaders prevailed upon Rahul to attack the Aam Aadmi Party convenor in an attempt to regain credibility for the Congress amongst voters in the national capital.
Following the advice, for the first time during the ongoing electoral campaign for Delhi Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing and direct attack against his INDI bloc partner Arvind Kejriwal. Read More...
-
Jan 29, 2025 12:15 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh extremely saddening: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.
In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured
He said, "I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government."
-
Jan 29, 2025 11:18 IST
Maha Kumbh stampede: Cong slams Centre, Yogi govt; Rahul says VIP culture
The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over the stampede at the Sangam, with Rahul Gandhi saying that mismanagement and administration's special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees were responsible for this tragic incident.
Gandhi also said "VIP culture" should be reined in and the government should make better arrangements to fulfil the needs of common devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Read More...
-
Jan 29, 2025 11:00 IST
ITC Hotels lists on BSE at Rs 188, later on decline by 5%
Shares of ITC Hotels Ltd, the demerged hotels business of FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd, listed on the stock exchanges on Wednesday.
The stock listed at Rs 188 on the BSE, while on the NSE it began the trade at Rs 180.
Later the stock declined 5 per cent to Rs 178.60 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it went lower by 3 per cent to Rs 172.
The firm's market valuation stood at Rs 39,126.02 crore.
Demerger of ITC's hotel business came into effect on January 1, 2025, with January 6 fixed as the record date. The move separated ITC Hotels from the parent entity.
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:58 IST
PM Modi speaks to Adityanath over Maha Kumbh stampede-like situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident early Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh, and called for immediate support measures.
The prime minister continuously monitors the situation in Kumbh and is in constant contact with the state government. He has spoken with the chief minister three times till now and is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief, official sources said. Read More...
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:57 IST
Very sad: Akhilesh Yadav on stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed grief over several people being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and underlined the need for enhanced surveillance at the event.
Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.
-
Jan 29, 2025 10:57 IST
Bathing ritual of 'akharas' deferred due to 'overcrowding': Akhara Parishad chief
The head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said the traditional bathing ritual of all the akharas has been deferred due to "overcrowding" at the Sangam ghat amid the Maha Kumbh.
Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede at the Sangam in the early hours as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said
However, Puri, who is the head of the apex body of 13 akharas, did not refer to the stampede and said there was "overcrowding" at the Sangam. Read More...
-
Jan 29, 2025 08:26 IST
Don't try to go towards Sangam Nose: Yogi Adityanath appeals devotees
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने की श्रद्धालुओं से अपील -— Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 29, 2025
माँ गंगा के जिस घाट के जो समीप है, वहीं स्नान करें, संगम नोज की ओर जाने का प्रयास न करें।
प्रशासन के निर्देशों का अनुपालन करें, व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें।
किसी भी अफवाह पर ध्यान न दें।
-
Jan 29, 2025 08:10 IST
ISRO's 100th mission: Navigation satellite launched successfully
In its historic 100th mission on Wednesday, ISRO successfully launched an advanced navigation satellite that would aid in terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation and precision agriculture, among others.
The early morning launch was the first under ISRO Chairman V Narayanan's leadership--he assumed office on January 16-- and also the space agency's maiden venture in 2025. Read more...
-
Jan 29, 2025 08:09 IST
PM Modi speaks to CM Yogi over Maha Kumbh stampede situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at the Maha Kumbh in a call with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident and called for immediate support measures. Read more...
-
Jan 29, 2025 08:08 IST
Maha Kumbh: 10 dead, dozens injured in stampede on Mauni Amavasya snan
At least 10 people died and several dozens injured feared after a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said. Read more...