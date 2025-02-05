LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 5 Feb 2025

New Delhi: With over 1.56 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, Delhi is voting to elect their new chief minister on Wednesday.
Voting is taking place across 13,766 polling stations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fates of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.
Just hours before the voting in Delhi Assembly elections, Gaurav, an assistant to the Personal Assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Ajit, a driver from the same office, were detained by the police.
The duo was allegedly caught distributing Rs 5 lakh in cash in the Govindpur area. The possession of cash amount exceeded the permissible limit set by the Election Commission of India.
In between, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday.
"At around 11 am, he will take a holy dip at the Sangam," his office said.
In Washington, Trump said, "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area...I'm hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all. With the same goal in mind, my administration has been moving quickly to restore trust in the alliance and rebuild American strength throughout the region."
Feb 05, 2025 07:22 IST
PM Modi urges Delhiites to cast their votes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm..."
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आज सभी सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। यहां के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ हिस्सा लें और अपना कीमती वोट जरूर डालें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं। याद रखना है-…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2025
Feb 05, 2025 07:20 IST
Voting begins for high-stakes Delhi polls
Voting began for the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence.
Around 1.56 crore eligible voters started casting their ballots at 7 am on Wednesday. Read more...