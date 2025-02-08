LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 8 Feb 2025

New Delhi: According to Election Commission website, BJP was leading on 24 seats at 9.30 am while AAP was leading on 6 seats in Delhi elections.
Feb 08, 2025 10:03 IST
Kejriwal trailing from New Delhi seat after first round of counting
AP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma by 74 votes in New Delhi constituency after the first round of counting, according to the Election Commission.
While Verma got 2,272 votes, Kejriwal polled 2,198 votes at the end of the first of the 13 rounds of counting.
Initial counting trends showed the BJP was leading in 36 seats and the AAP in 16. The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats.
Feb 08, 2025 09:54 IST
Delhi polls: Riots accused Tahir Hussain of AIMIM gets 113 votes in Mustafabad
According to the Election Commission website, 2020 Dehli riots accused Tahir Hussain of AIMIM managed to get only 113 votes in Mustafabad ofter two rounds of counting.
Feb 08, 2025 09:48 IST
Delhi polls: BJP crosses majority mark as per EC
At 9.45 AM, the Election Commission website showed BJP crossing majority mark with leads on 36 seats. AAP was leading in 16 assembly constituencies.
Feb 08, 2025 09:34 IST
Aur lado aapas mein: Omar Abdullah on Delhi election results
Aur lado aapas mein!!! https://t.co/f3wbM1DYxk pic.twitter.com/8Yu9WK4k0c— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 8, 2025
Feb 08, 2025 09:32 IST
EC: BJP leads on 24 seats in Delhi; AAP on 6 seats
Feb 08, 2025 09:09 IST
BJP leading on 6 seats, AAP on 2: Election Commission
First trends on the Election Commission website showed BJP leading in six assembly constituencies while AAP was trailing with leads on 2 seats.
Feb 08, 2025 08:55 IST
BJP leading in Milkipur asssembly bypolls
Early trends coming from various news channels showed BJP leading in Milkipur asssembly bypolls.
Feb 08, 2025 08:50 IST
Delhi polls: BJP crosses majority mark in early trends
At 8.45 AM, BJP crossed majority mark in Delhi with leads on 38 seats while Aam Aadmi Party was trailing with 25 seats. News channels showed Congress leading at only one seat.
Feb 08, 2025 08:21 IST
Delhi polls: News channels show BJP ahead in early trends
Counting of votes for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies began amid tight security at 19 locations across the national capital on Saturday.
Claiming trends from postal ballots, news channels showed BJP leading in early trends. Read more...
Feb 08, 2025 07:21 IST
All eyes on Delhi assembly election results
A victory for the AAP will establish Kejriwal's dominance in Delhi and enhance his political stature nationally.
However, if the BJP wins the polls, it will not only be back to power in Delhi after a long gap of over 26 years, but also succeed in breaking the spell of AAP and Kejriwal that it has been vying for a decade.
The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years in a row till 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.
Feb 08, 2025 07:20 IST
Elaborate security arrangements for counting of votes in Delhi polls
A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two paramilitary companies at each centre, has been put in place for the 19 counting centres.
Feb 08, 2025 07:18 IST
Total 19 counting centres in Delhi
Shahdara, Central Delhi, East, South, and Southwest districts will each have one counting station. The North, West, Northeast, and Southeast districts will each have two counting stations, while the New Delhi and Northwest districts will have three counting stations each.