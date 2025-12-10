Top news headlines of today – 10 Dec 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will today hear a set of important matters, including a plea on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, petitions by Short Service Commission women officers of the Indian Air Force seeking permanent commission, and bail pleas filed by Sharjeel Imam and other accused in the 2020 Delhi riots cases.

In the air pollution matter, the court is expected to review steps taken by the Centre, Delhi government and neighbouring states to control deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region. The petitioners have flagged recurring episodes of severe pollution and sought stronger, time-bound measures from authorities.

Another batch of pleas relates to the grant of permanent commission to women officers serving on Short Service Commission in the Indian Air Force. The officers are seeking parity with their male counterparts and implementation of earlier policy decisions and court directions on permanent commission for women in the armed forces.

The bench will also take up bail petitions filed by Sharjeel Imam and other accused in cases linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. The petitioners have challenged their prolonged incarceration under stringent provisions and sought regular bail in the pending cases.

