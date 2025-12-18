Top news headlines of today – 18 Dec 2025

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up a duration discussion on air pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region on Thursday.

Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to initiate the discussion. DMK member K Kanimozhi and BJP member Bansuri Swaraj have also given notices for raising the discussion.

Earlier in the wee hours of Thursday, the Lok Sabha completed the discussion on the new rural jobs bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act.

The discussion on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, concluded past midnight on Wednesday and saw the participation of 98 members. The Lok Sabha adjourned at 1:35 AM.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday, after which the debate on air polluion is likely to be taken up.

Follow this page as we track big developments of the day...