Top news headlines of today – 18 Dec 2025

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up a duration discussion on air pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region on Thursday.
Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to initiate the discussion. DMK member K Kanimozhi and BJP member Bansuri Swaraj have also given notices for raising the discussion.
Earlier in the wee hours of Thursday, the Lok Sabha completed the discussion on the new rural jobs bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act.
The discussion on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, concluded past midnight on Wednesday and saw the participation of 98 members. The Lok Sabha adjourned at 1:35 AM.
Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday, after which the debate on air polluion is likely to be taken up.
Follow this page as we track big developments of the day...
- Dec 18, 2025 09:10 IST
Bengal SIR: EC to start issuing SIR hearing notices to 32 lakh unmapped voters
Kolkata: The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in West Bengal will begin issuing notices for hearing from Thursday, marking the next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an official said.
- Dec 18, 2025 08:50 IST
Convicted in cheating case, Maharashtra minister Kokate stripped of his portfolios
Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate has been stripped of his portfolios following his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case, with Governor Acharya Devvrat reassigning his ministries to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
- Dec 18, 2025 08:49 IST
India left out of Pax Silica: US says door is open without specific explanation
New York/Washington: The US views India as a “highly strategic potential partner” in supply chain security-related efforts and welcomes the opportunity to engage with the country, following New Delhi's exclusion from a recently launched Washington-led initiative on silicon supply chain.
- Dec 18, 2025 08:47 IST
Lamborghini zips at 252 kmph on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; car seized, FIR filed
Mumbai: The Mumbai police have seized a Lamborghini car after its driver was found running it at a breakneck speed of 252 kilometres per hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the city, officials have said.
- Dec 18, 2025 08:33 IST
Delhi: Entry ban on private vehicles below BS-VI comes into force
New Delhi: The ban on entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards and the enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into force in the national capital on Thursday, as authorities stepped up measures to tackle worsening air pollution.
- Dec 18, 2025 08:04 IST
Dehradun air quality slips to ‘poor’ category
Dehradun: Air quality in Dehradun has deteriorated over the past two days, slipping into the ‘poor’ category and raising concerns.