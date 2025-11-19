Top news headlines of today – 19 Nov 2025

Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was chosen leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners here on Wednesday, state minister Shrawon Kumar said.
Kumar will take oath as the chief minister for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.
The proposal for the leader of NDA was moved by JD(U)’s Vijay Choudhary and seconded by BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha. MLAs of the LJP(RV), HAM and RLM also seconded the proposal, Shrawon Kumar said.
Earlier in the day, Kumar was elected as leader of the JD (U)’s legislature party by the newly elected MLAs of the party.
- Nov 19, 2025 18:14 IST
Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM ahead of new government formation
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Wednesday submitted his resignation as the head of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said.
The governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker chief minister until a new government is formed, Jaiswal told reporters.
Kumar was accompanied by Union minister Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during his visit to Raj Bhavan.
- Nov 19, 2025 18:08 IST
Human rights organisations question fairness of ICT verdict on Hasina
A number of international human rights organisations have condemned the death sentence awarded to deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).
These groups have called for global action to halt what they describe as politically motivated trials in Bangladesh.
The trial against the former Prime Minister, who is currently in exile in India, was conducted in her absence.
- Nov 19, 2025 17:47 IST
Protesters at Jantar Mantar oppose SC order on removing stray dogs from public institutions
Slogans such as “remove corruption, not dogs” and “no dogs, no votes” echoed at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, as several people gathered here to protest against the Supreme Court's direction to remove stray dogs from institutional and public spaces.
The protesters, mostly women, opposed the November 7 order of the court, and chanted: “Aawara nahi, hamara hai (Not a stray, it belongs with us)”.
The apex court, in its order, has asked all states and union territories to ensure the removal of stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, and railway stations, and barred their release back into those areas after sterilisation.
- Nov 19, 2025 17:20 IST
- Nov 19, 2025 17:01 IST
SC asks CAQM to consider directing NCR schools to postpone sports competitions
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone open air sports competitions planned in November and December to “safer months”, keeping in mind air pollution levels.
A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said the issue of severe air pollution crisis in Delhi-National Capital Region needed a pro-active approach and the top court should hear the case to monitor the development on a monthly basis. READ MORE
- Nov 19, 2025 16:41 IST
272 eminent citizens slam Rahul Gandhi for ‘impotent rage’ against Election Commission
A group of citizens comprising former judges, retired bureaucrats and veteran armed forces officers have lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for unleashing what they claimed was his "impotent rage born out of repeated electoral failure" to tarnish the dignity of the Election Commission.
In a joint statement, these 272 personalities said that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission over accusations of "vote theft" using "unbelievably uncouth rhetoric" and by claiming that he would "hound" officers when they superannuate from the poll authority.
- Nov 19, 2025 15:40 IST
Rohit's brief reign at top ends, drops down to 2nd among ODI batters
Indian star Rohit Sharma dropped down to second place after a brief reign at the top with New Zealander Daryl Mitchell dislodging him in the ICC ODI batters' rankings issued on Wednesday.
Mitchell became the second New Zealander to hold the No.1 spot for ODI batters on the back of an excellent century against the West Indies.
He scored his seventh ODI century during the opening game in the series against the Caribbean side, and that proved enough for the in-form right-hander to overtake Rohit at the top and claim the premier position for the first time in his career.
- Nov 19, 2025 15:33 IST
Deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi lands in Delhi, arrested by NIA
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, upon his deportation from the US to India, officials said.
Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, firing at Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the United States on Tuesday. He was detained in the US in November last year.
Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.
- Nov 19, 2025 14:20 IST
Income Tax officials conduct investigations at Waaree Energies' offices, facilities
Income Tax officials have conducted investigations at offices and facilities of Waaree Energies, a company statement said.
The Gujarat-based company is also facing investigations in the US for alleged evasion of duty on solar imports.
In a filing to exchanges on Tuesday, the company said it is extending full co-operation to the IT officials.
- Nov 19, 2025 13:40 IST
Jio ups AI appeal with Gemini 3; offers Jio Gemini Pro Plan free for unlimited 5G users
Jio has spruced up its AI offering to now include Google's latest Gemini 3 model as part of Jio Gemini Pro Plan, making it available free for 18 months for the telco's users having unlimited 5G data plan.
The Gemini Pro Plan (valued at Rs 35,100) will be free for 18 months to every eligible Jio Unlimited 5G customer, expanding beyond the previous youth-only offer, according to the company.
The offer can be instantly activated on the MyJio app via a 'Claim Now' banner.
- Nov 19, 2025 13:06 IST
Samrat Choudhary named BJP legislature party leader in Bihar
Senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was named its legislature party leader during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said.
The newly elected MLAs also chose Vijay Kumar Sinha as deputy leader of the BJP's legislature party, he said.
Maurya, who was present in the meeting, said, “Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as the leader and deputy leader of the BJP’s legislature party, respectively."
- Nov 19, 2025 13:04 IST
Day after Hidma's death, 7 more Maoists killed in police encounter in Andhra Pradesh
A day after six Maoists were gunned down at Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh, seven more died in another exchange of fire in the vicinity on Wednesday, police said.
Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, Mahesh Chandra Laddha, ADGP, Intelligence, said three women were among those died today.
"In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died until now (on Wednesday), according to information received from the field," Laddha said, adding that today's operation occurred about 7 km away from the initial exchange of fire (EOF) site on Tuesday.
According to the senior officer, the seven Maoists were killed around 7 am today at Maredumilli in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.
- Nov 19, 2025 12:39 IST
Al Falah group chairman Jawed Siddiqui in ED custody for 13 days
A Delhi court early Wednesday sent Al Falah University founder Jawed Ahmed Siddiqui to Enforcement Directorate custody for 13 days.
Siddiqui, who was arrested under the terror-linked money laundering case on Tuesday evening, was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence close to midnight. The proceedings lasted till 1 am.
- Nov 19, 2025 12:09 IST
Rise in Illegal Bangladeshi nationals attempting crossings amid SIR drives: BSF officials
The number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the India-Bangladesh border in South Bengal has risen sharply in recent weeks, a surge that is being linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a senior BSF official said.
According to BSF officials, the flow of undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants trying to return home through unfenced stretches in North 24 Parganas and Malda districts has seen what an officer described as a "quantum jump" compared to the last two years. READ MORE
- Nov 19, 2025 11:59 IST
Nitish Kumar elected as leader of JDU legislature party
Bihar Chief Minister-designate NitishKumar has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Janata Dal United (JDU) legislature party.
- Nov 19, 2025 11:16 IST
No respite from pollution in Delhi; air quality in very poor category
The air quality in the city stayed in the 'very poor' category for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, with an AQI reading of 391.
Data on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app also showed that 18 of the 38 stations recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the 'severe' category Chandni Chowk, DTU, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Narela and Wazirpur were among those stations which recorded a reading above 400.
As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.
- Nov 19, 2025 11:14 IST
Her courage, patriotism inspire me to stand against injustice: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary
The Congress on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that he was inspired to make fearless decisions for India from his grandmother.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial, Shakti Sthal, here.
In a post on X, Kharge said the exemplary and dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, will forever inspire.
- Nov 19, 2025 11:13 IST
Kot Bhalwal jail raided as authorities track ‘white collar’ terror network links
The Counter Intelligence Unit of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday conducted a raid on the high-security Kot Bhalwal jail here, officials said.
The raids are underway at the central jail, which houses hardcore Pakistani and local terrorists besides notorious criminals, the officials said.
They said the raids are part of an operation to expose terror networks reportedly run from inside the prison.
The raids on the Kot Bhalwal jail comes in the backdrop of a major crackdown following recent unearthing of a "white collar" terror network run by a group of doctors and the subsequent blast in a car in Red Fort area of Delhi on November 10.
- Nov 19, 2025 11:13 IST
'Tally is now 60': Congress after Trump repeats 'India-Pak' peace broker claim
The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over US President Donald Trump repeating his claims that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, chiding, tally "is now 60." Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he addressed a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince.
Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Just when it appeared that the claims had stopped, President Trump has reminded the world again."
At a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Washington yesterday, Trump reiterated his claim that he had intervened to ensure Operation Sindoor was halted, Ramesh said on X.
- Nov 19, 2025 09:14 IST
PM Modi's tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered tributes to former prime minister late Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.
Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on the occasion of her birth anniversary.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2025
- Nov 19, 2025 07:28 IST
Red Fort suicide blast: ED arrests Al Falah group chairman
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, after it conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR against the trustees and promoters of Faridabad-based Al Falah University, linked to the Red Fort area car blast case, officials said.
- Nov 19, 2025 06:56 IST
UIDAI mulling to issue Aadhaar with photo, QR code to discourage offline verification
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India is mulling issuing an Aadhaar card with the holder's photo and a QR code to prevent misuse of individuals' data and discourage offline verification practices, which are in contravention of the present law, a top official said on Tuesday.