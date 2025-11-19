Top news headlines of today – 19 Nov 2025

Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was chosen leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners here on Wednesday, state minister Shrawon Kumar said.

Kumar will take oath as the chief minister for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

The proposal for the leader of NDA was moved by JD(U)’s Vijay Choudhary and seconded by BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha. MLAs of the LJP(RV), HAM and RLM also seconded the proposal, Shrawon Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Kumar was elected as leader of the JD (U)’s legislature party by the newly elected MLAs of the party.

