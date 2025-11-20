Top news headlines of today – 20 Nov 2025

New Delhi: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan here.
In all, 22 ministers, including Kumar, were sworn in at the event.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.
Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.
The event was also attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.
- Nov 20, 2025 22:28 IST
St Columba's School student suicide: Headmistress among four suspended
New Delhi: Four staff members, including the headmistress of St Columba's School, have been suspended after an FIR was registered against them in connection with the alleged suicide of a class 10 student who had accused them of mental harassment.
- Nov 20, 2025 18:28 IST
St Columba’s suicide case erupts in protest after teen mocked for next ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ dream
Parents and friends of a Class 10 student who ended his life over alleged mental harassment by some teachers staged a protest outside the St Columba's school on Thursday, demanding strict action against the accused teachers and accountability from the private school.
There was no immediate reaction from the school administration to the allegations.
The victim student's aunt claimed the family had been unaware of the extent of his suffering. READ MORE
- Nov 20, 2025 17:57 IST
Hope new Bihar govt lives up to expectations of people: Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said he hoped the new Bihar government, formed under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, would “live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people”.
The former Deputy CM, who has not been seen in public ever since the INDIA bloc, which had declared him as its chief ministerial candidate, got drubbed in the assembly polls, came out with a post on his X handle.
आदरणीय श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। मंत्रिपरिषद् के सदस्य के रूप में शपथ लेने वाले बिहार सरकार के सभी मंत्रियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 20, 2025
आशा है नई सरकार जिम्मेदारीपूर्ण लोगों की आशाओं और अपेक्षाओं पर खरा उतर अपने वादों एवं घोषणाओं को…
- Nov 20, 2025 17:53 IST
Nitish’s son Nishant thanks Bihar for mandate, dodges query on political debut
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Thursday thanked the people of the state for the "historic mandate", crediting women voters for their "special participation", but sidestepped questions on his own political debut.
His father took oath as the chief minister for a record 10th term.
"Gratitude and greetings to the people of Bihar. I extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations…the way people have worked, the way women voted, their special participation, this is very significant for Bihar,” Nishant said, briefly interacting with journalists, including PTI video, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the swearing ceremony was held on Thursday.
- Nov 20, 2025 17:48 IST
Nitish Cabinet: A mix of veterans, fresh entrants and social balancing
As Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath for a record tenth time on Thursday, his 26-member cabinet presented a mix of senior coalition leaders and 10 new entrants, with the focus on caste and regional balance.
Kumar, who has been in power for over 19 years, retained several veterans from his own Janata Dal (United) and ally BJP.
According to the list, 10 of the 26 cabinet members are newcomers.
- Nov 20, 2025 17:34 IST
Indian football team drops six places to 142nd in FIFA rankings after 0-1 loss to Bangladesh
The embarrassing 0-1 defeat to Bangladesh in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers saw the Indian men's football team drop six places down to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings, reflecting the national side's free fall in the last two years.
The Khalid Jamil-coached team lost to Bangladesh for the first time since 2003 in Dhaka on Tuesday, leaving the country's football fans deeply anguished at the continuous downward slide in its fortunes.
The team has already been knocked out of Asian Cup contention after losing to Singapore in Goa last month.
- Nov 20, 2025 16:38 IST
ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in UK-based Sanjay Bhandari case
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, official sources said.
The prosecution complaint has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here, they said. READ MORE
- Nov 20, 2025 16:26 IST
Shubman Gill set to undergo fitness test on Friday but unlikely to play 2nd Test
India captain Shubman Gill, who has not trained due to a neck spasm sustained during the first Test against South Africa, will undergo a fitness test on Friday in a last-ditch attempt to be available for the second game, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has indicated.
Gill developed the spasm on the second day of the opening Test in Kolkata that India lost by 30 runs and hasn't returned to the nets ever since.
While his chances remain slim, the BCCI sports science team is waiting as long as possible before taking a final call. The second and final Test begins on Saturday.
- Nov 20, 2025 16:08 IST
Kashmir Times' Jammu office raided by JK police, cartridges of AK rifles recovered
The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times here on Thursday for allegedly promoting activities against the country and recovered cartridges of AK rifles and some rounds of pistol, among other things.
Officials said that SIA sleuths conducted a thorough search of the newspaper's premises and computers after a case was registered against the publication and its promoters.
In the raid, the SIA seized cartridges of AK rifles, some rounds of pistol and hand grenade pins, among other items, they said.
The promoters of the publication are likely to be questioned, they informed.
- Nov 20, 2025 15:35 IST
Delhi police opposes bail for Khalid, Imam, calls ‘intellectuals’ involved in riots more dangerous
When intellectuals become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those working on the ground, the Delhi police told the Supreme Court on Thursday as it vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case.
Police said it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities. READ MORE
- Nov 20, 2025 15:27 IST
TDB caps Sabarimala spot bookings at 5,000 a day after Kerala HC order
Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Thursday announced that spot booking for Sabarimala darshan has been capped at 5,000 people per day, officials said on Thursday.
The spot booking was capped following the Kerala High Court's direction, a press release said.
Spot booking will be available only at the Nilakkal and Vandiperiyar centres. The facility has been temporarily suspended at Pampa, Erumeli, and Chengannur and the restrictions will remain in place until November 24, officials said.
TDB has urged devotees arriving for Sabarimala darshan to secure their slots through the Virtual Queue system as far as possible. Devotees must arrive on the date and time allotted to them for the darshan.
- Nov 20, 2025 15:09 IST
Smog and pregnancy: Delhi docs warn against panic moves, advise 'smart protection' instead
Doctors are witnessing a worrying rise in complaints from pregnant women suffering breathlessness, fatigue, and elevated blood pressure, as the city air pollution continues to remain alarmingly high.
Health experts have flagged that the toxic air poses heightened risks to expectant mothers and their babies. They, however, stop short of advising panic-driven moves, like sudden relocation or travel, which, they say, may not be the safest response.
Delhi air continues to threaten vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Read More Here
- Nov 20, 2025 14:01 IST
US approves sale of Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Missile System to India totalling over USD 90 mn
The US has approved the sale of Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Missile System and related equipment totalling over 90 million dollars to India, which Washington described as an “important force” for political stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.
The US also said the sale will improve the security of a “major defence partner.” The Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement Wednesday that the State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of Excalibur Projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 47.1 million and of Javelin Missile System and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 45.7 million. READ MORE
- Nov 20, 2025 13:09 IST
Courts cannot fix timeline for governor, Prez to give assent to bills passed by assembly: SC
In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that timelines cannot be fixed for the governor and the President for giving assent to bills passed by state assemblies and the judiciary cannot also grant deemed assent to them.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai unanimously held that it would be against the interest of federalism, if the Governor without following due process under Article 200 (power to governor to provide assent to bills passed by assembly), is allowed to withhold bills. READ MORE
- Nov 20, 2025 12:30 IST
Nitish Kumar: A resilient politician who keeps rising like a Phoenix
In a political career spanning 50 years, Nitish Kumar has displayed an uncanny knack for rising like a Phoenix every time sceptics and detractors have sought to write him off.
The most atypical of politicians owing their rise to post-Mandal politics, Nitish Kumar stood out for his ability to address the governance deficit, unlike a majority of the breed reared in the socialist stable, but was often accused of pursuing politics of opportunism. READ MORE
- Nov 20, 2025 12:15 IST
List of top 10 longest-serving chief ministers in India
No chief minister in the country would have taken oath as many times as Bihar’s longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in for a record 10th term on Thursday.
At 74, Kumar also achieved another milestone of extending his 19-year stint as CM and breaking into the national top-10 list of longest-serving heads of government. CHECK FULL LIST
- Nov 20, 2025 12:09 IST
BJP's Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar minister
Senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who has been considered the OBC face of the party, was sworn in as the minister of Bihar.
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Choudhary during a programme at Gandhi Maidan here.
Choudhary, son of former minister Shakuni Choudhary, was a member of the legislative council in the state and had served as the deputy chief minister in the previous NDA government.
He won the assembly elections from Tarapur this time.
- Nov 20, 2025 12:03 IST
Vijay Kumar Sinha takes oath as Bihar minister
Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as a minister of Bihar on Thursday.
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sinha during a programme at Gandhi Maidan here.
Sinha has been representing the Lakhisarai assembly seat since 2005.
He retained the seat by defeating Amaresh Kumar of Congress in the recently concluded assembly polls.
Sinha was the deputy chief minister in the previous NDA government in the state.
- Nov 20, 2025 11:51 IST
Threatened India, Pak with 350% tariffs if they didn't end conflict; Modi, Sharif called me: Trump
US President Donald Trump has said he settled tension between India and Pakistan after threatening the two countries with 350 per cent tariffs and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to say “we're not going to go to war.”
Trump has repeated the claim over 60 times that he “helped settle” tension between India and Pakistan in May this year even as India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.
“…I’m good at settling disputes, and I've always been. I’ve done very well with that over the years, even before this. I was talking about the different wars… India, Pakistan... they were going to go at it, nuclear weapons,” Trump said on Wednesday.
- Nov 20, 2025 10:58 IST
SIA raids Kashmir Times office over alleged anti-national activities
The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times here on Thursday for allegedly promoting activities against the country.
An official said that a case has been registered against the newspaper for "glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country."
- Nov 20, 2025 10:37 IST
Siddaramaiah hints at continuing as CM, says he will present 17th budget next year
Signalling that he will continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has asserted that he would present his record 17th Budget next year.
Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his 16th budget in March.
He was speaking at the golden jubilee of LG Havanur on Wednesday, marking submission of the first backward classes commission report.
- Nov 20, 2025 09:33 IST
19 ministers likely to be sworn in with Nitish Kumar today
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.
Along with him, 19 ministers are expected to take oath.
- Nov 20, 2025 07:43 IST
Private company Provogue India duped of Rs 90 crore; ex-director among four booked
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a case of cheating against four persons, including a former director and an ex-employee of Provogue India Ltd, for cheating the company of Rs 90 crore, officials said on Wednesday.
Provogue India Ltd, based in Mumbai, manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including men's and women's apparel, accessories and luggage.
The accused persons were identified as former director of the company Rakesh Rawat, its former employee Sameer Khandelwal, resolution professional Amit Gupta, new purchaser Arpit Khandelwal, Plutus Investments and Holding Ltd and others, an official said.
- Nov 20, 2025 06:57 IST
Shah, Nadda arrive in Patna
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Patna on Wednesday night, ahead of the swearing-in of JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar as the chief minister for a record 10th time.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the city's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.