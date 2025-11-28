Top news headlines of today – 28 Nov 2025

Shimla: Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti here on Thursday said that they would not allow anyone to hold Friday prayers at the disputed Sanjauli mosque, appealing to the Muslim community not to visit the place to maintain communal harmony.
Samiti members, who have been on a protest in Sanjauli for the past 10 days, also performed 'Shastra Puja' (weapon worship) on Thursday in connection with their agitation.
Vijay Sharma, co-convener of the Samiti, said that their organisation is awaiting the November 29 meeting with the administration, after which they will decide their next steps.
"If the meeting fails to produce positive results, we will intensify our agitation against the mosque," he added.
Sharma said that the prayers are being offered in the structure despite the court declaring it illegal and passing the orders to demolish it, which is very unfortunate.
- Nov 28, 2025 08:40 IST
SC to hear pleas concerning reservation in local body elections in Maharashtra today
The apex court on Tuesday observed that the final results of elections for 57 local bodies, where 50 per cent ceiling on quota has been breached, will depend on its judgement in the case.
Elections to the 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the state will be held on December 2, while the civic corporation polls are expected to take place in January 2026.
A Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, made the observation while deferring to November 28 the hearing on the issue of reservation in local body elections.
- Nov 28, 2025 08:17 IST
Meesho's Rs 5,421-cr IPO to open on Dec 3
New Delhi: SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho is aiming to raise Rs 5,421 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription on December 3.
The company has fixed a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share, valuing Meesho at Rs 50,096 crore (USD 5.6 billion) at the upper end.
- Nov 28, 2025 07:45 IST
At 395, air quality nears severe category in Delhi's ITO area
#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the ITO area as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 395, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/03CCeYl34n— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025