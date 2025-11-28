Top news headlines of today – 28 Nov 2025

Shimla: Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti here on Thursday said that they would not allow anyone to hold Friday prayers at the disputed Sanjauli mosque, appealing to the Muslim community not to visit the place to maintain communal harmony.

Samiti members, who have been on a protest in Sanjauli for the past 10 days, also performed 'Shastra Puja' (weapon worship) on Thursday in connection with their agitation.

Vijay Sharma, co-convener of the Samiti, said that their organisation is awaiting the November 29 meeting with the administration, after which they will decide their next steps.

"If the meeting fails to produce positive results, we will intensify our agitation against the mosque," he added.

Sharma said that the prayers are being offered in the structure despite the court declaring it illegal and passing the orders to demolish it, which is very unfortunate.

