Top news headlines of today – 3 Dec 2025

New Delhi: The bypoll results of 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be declared after the counting of votes on Wednesday.

The results will reveal the hold of the main rivals, the BJP and AAP, on the voters and it will also be an opportunity for the Congress, another major contestant in the bypolls, to recover its lost ground in Delhi.

Out of the 12 wards where voting was held on November 30, nine were earlier held by the BJP and the remaining three by AAP.

In another big development, the row over the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ application, which smartphone makers have been asked to mandatorily pre-install on their devices, is unlikely to end unless the government rolls back its decision.

While the Opposition has termed it “snooping” or “mass surveillance”, the government on Tuesday defended it, saying it is optional.

Put simply, forcing the pre-installation of a government-owned app is a violation of the fundamental right to privacy, and no justification for it can be accepted.

Follow this page as we track big developments of the day...