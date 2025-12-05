Top news headlines of today – 5 Dec 2025

Mumbai/ Delhi: IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights, and a large number of flights were delayed at various airports on Friday, according to sources.
Hundreds of passengers faced hardships at the airports as flights were delayed for long periods.
The sources told PTI that over 220 flights, including departures and arrivals, were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while more than 100 were cancelled at the Bangalore airport.
At the Hyderabad airport, over 90 flights were cancelled, the sources said.
There were also cancellations at other airports, and many flights were delayed.
IndiGo has been grappling with operational disruptions due to cabin crew woes and other factors.
The civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the situation regarding IndiGo flight disruptions that have been ongoing for the past few days.
On Thursday, IndiGo told the aviation regulator, the DGCA, that flight operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026.
In other big development, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a two-day India visit for 23rd India-Russia summit talks on Friday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
- Dec 05, 2025 11:04 IST
RBI trims policy interest rate by 25bps to 5.25%; loans to get cheaper
Shrugging off concerns over the depreciation of rupee, the RBI has cut interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent in a bid to further bolster economic growth, which rose to a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The development is expected to make advances, including housing, auto and commercial loans cheaper.
- Dec 05, 2025 11:01 IST
49 Indigo flights likely to be cancelled from Hyderabad
As many as 49 outbound Indigo flights are expected to be cancelled from here on Friday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said.
Similarly, 43 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, they said.
A chaotic situation prevailed at the airport for the second consecutive day on Thursday as IndiGo cancelled 37 outbound flights, leaving aggrieved flyers stranded without alternative arrangements or clear communication.
- Dec 05, 2025 10:34 IST
ED attaches fresh assets worth Rs 1,120 crore in Anil Ambani firms probe
The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth Rs 1,120 crore as part of its money laundering probe against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, officials said.
Eighteen properties, including the Reliance Centre in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, fixed deposits, bank balance and shareholding in unqouted investments of Reliance Anil Ambani Group have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.