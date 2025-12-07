Top news headlines of today – 7 Dec 2025

Panaji: At least 23 persons were killed in a blaze at a nightclub in North Goa following a cylinder blast late Saturday night, police said.
Most of the dead were the club's kitchen workers, and included three women, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. There were “three to four tourists” among those killed, he added.
Sawant, who rushed to the spot, told reporters that of the 23, three succumbed to burn injuries and the others died due to suffocation.
As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms, the chief minister said.
The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane after midnight. The popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year, “We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Sawant said.
“This is an unfortunate incident during the peak tourist season in the coastal state,” Sawant said. “We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the guilty,” the chief minister added.
Goa police chief Alok Kumar told PTI that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast.
Follow this page as we track big developments of the day...
- Dec 07, 2025 08:44 IST
DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo CEO on flight disruptions
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday issued show cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions, according to sources.
- Dec 07, 2025 08:27 IST
PM Modi speaks to Goa CM after nightclub blaze kills 23
The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2025
- Dec 07, 2025 08:27 IST
Congress high command meeting at 10, Janpath on Karnataka inconclusive
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka, the Congress' top brass on Saturday deliberated over the leadership issue there, but the meeting was inconclusive and another round will be held soon.