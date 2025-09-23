MakeMyTrip elevates Mohit Kabra as Group COO; Dipak Bohra named Group CFO

Gurugram: Online travel company MakeMyTrip Tuesday announced strategic changes to its leadership team with the elevation of Mohit Kabra to Group Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Dipak Bohra as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Commenting on the appointments, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "Mohit's deep understanding of our business combined with his proven track record makes him ideally suited to drive operational excellence across the organisation. Dipak's extensive experience and financial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to both strengthen our market position and explore new growth avenues.”

Kabra has been with the Company for over 14 years and recently joined the Board of Directors, to the position of Group Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. He was serving as Group CFO.

In this expanded role, Kabra will oversee day-to-day operations across all business units, implement company-wide operational strategies, and ensure seamless alignment across the organization's diverse portfolio.

He will continue to report to Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO.

As Group Chief Financial Officer, Bohra brings three decades of extensive finance experience to the role, having built his career with leading organisations including a 23-year tenure at Wipro where he successfully led large teams across various finance and investor relations functions.

As Group CFO, Bohra will report to Kabra and provide strategic leadership to the company's finance, legal and compliance, and investor relations functions. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.