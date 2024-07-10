Unstop and Flipkart are back with the Flipkart GRiD 6.0 for engineering campus challenge

New Delhi: Unstop, the talent engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, is again collaborating with Flipkart, for the e-commerce giant’s flagship Engineering Campus Challenge GRiD 6.0. Building on the previous year’s massive success, this year’s challenge is live and open for registrations till the end of July.

GRiD 6.0, which provides students with the opportunity to find innovative solutions to real-world problems and hone their technical skills and knowledge, is now bigger and better, as it will be accepting solo registrations. The contest will also provide participants with multiple opportunities in the form of Summer/Autumn/Winter internships and Full-time Job Roles at Flipkart.

With three distinct tracks—Software Development, Information Security, and Robotics—participants will be tested on their technical, analytical, and ideation skills before being shortlisted for the Grand Finale.

It is open to students pursuing B.Tech/B.E./M.Tech/M.S. or other engineering programs across all engineering colleges in India.

Last year the students who took home PPOs were from a diverse range of colleges like Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore; IIT Guwahati; D. Y. Patil Institute of Engineering, Management and Research; IIT, Indore; National Institute of Technology, Raipur; and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune, among several others.

Mr Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, said, "The collaboration between Unstop and Flipkart for GRiD 6.0 is a remarkable opportunity for engineering students to elevate their skills. Last year the number of registrations was 2X of the CAT applicants and this was huge. This year's competition is more inclusive, welcoming individual participants and offering substantial rewards, including internships and job opportunities at Flipkart. It's a unique platform where innovation, skill, and opportunity converge, setting the stage for the next generation of tech leaders."

Participants can win exciting prizes and have a chance to land a full-time job with Flipkart. There's a total prize pool of INR 5,25,000. The top teams will get certificates of merit. Outstanding performers will be invited to interview for full-time SDE-1 roles with a salary of 32 Lakhs per year, or SDE internships with a stipend of 1 Lakh per month. This is a great opportunity to start a career at one of India's leading e-commerce companies.